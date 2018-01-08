





Jeff Cobb Talks Lucha Underground Season 4, Being Able To Work With Rey Mysterio, Discusses His 2014 WWE Tryout & Much More

Here are the highlights: (transcripts by WrestlingINC)



Cobb On Lucha Underground:



"I haven't heard much about it and I'm still kind of negotiating season four. You know, kind of the long break hasn't been helpful to anybody and its soured a lot of people that are involved with it. In a perfect world, I would love to come back but there's a couple of things that need to be ironed out. Not just with me, but with everybody so we just need to figure something out and everybody needs to get on the same page."



Cobb On If He Had Creative Input On His "Matanza Cueto" Character:



"Originally, no, because it was supposed to be given to somebody else but it ended up coming to me and I had no clue at first so I kind of just ran with it. Then after the second season into the third, they had more opinions on how the character should be and I got to put in my opinions and ideas. Towards the end or the middle end of season three, it was a nice back-and-forth kind of thing. For the most part I did go off of our writers. I kind of followed their lead and gave some input where I felt it needed to be."



Working With Rey Mysterio:







"It was great. Rey is definitely... When people say: 'He's the best, he's the best," like, no, he really is one of the best wrestlers in, God, forever. If you want to call him a small guy, he's definitely the best small guy on the planet in past, present and maybe future. He's so good and so smart and like you said, he's definitely a legend."



His Thoughts On The WWE & His 2014 Tryout:



"I think it's fine when I had it. Just cause sometimes I feel like WWE wants to just sign all the indie guys just to sign them, so they can have them in their collection. I'm kind of happy that they, I mean for lack of a better word, they didn't want me at the time, which is perfect because I wanted to... I mean I didn't leave there with a chip on my shoulder. I left there saying: 'OK, you know what? I'm going to prove them wrong that I am a good commodity to have.' So, I took it as a challenge and I think after 2014 when I left the tryout, I think I made the correct decision and put a little more buzz in my stock. If they come around again, we'll see where it takes me. Originally, they told me that they didn't have anything character-wise for me. They offered me Tough Enough but I really didn't want that. I'm not saying nobody's successful from Tough Enough, but if you watch the last season of Tough Enough, I think I made the right choice."







