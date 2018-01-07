Posted in: News Jeff Jarrett Becomes The Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Champion, Update On No Way Jose's Injury Problems
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 10:30:34 PM
Following his rough 2017, Jeff Jarrett returned to in-ring action as a part of the Memphis Grizzlies halftime show. Jarrett wrestled Memphis legend, Jerry "The King" Lawler, as Jarrett went over and defeated Lawler to become the Memphis Grizzlies wrestling champion.
NXT star No Way Jose was dealing with a few minor injuries during 2017. Jose was reportedly written off of NXT TV towards the later stages of 2017 to nurse those injuries. It now appears that No Way Jose is back in full swing as he made his return during the most recent NXT tapings in Atlanta and defeated Cezar Bononi.