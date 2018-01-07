LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: News
Jeff Jarrett Becomes The Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Champion, Update On No Way Jose's Injury Problems
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 10:30:34 PM
Following his rough 2017, Jeff Jarrett returned to in-ring action as a part of the Memphis Grizzlies halftime show. Jarrett wrestled Memphis legend, Jerry "The King" Lawler, as Jarrett went over and defeated Lawler to become the Memphis Grizzlies wrestling champion.












NXT star No Way Jose was dealing with a few minor injuries during 2017. Jose was reportedly written off of NXT TV towards the later stages of 2017 to nurse those injuries. It now appears that No Way Jose is back in full swing as he made his return during the most recent NXT tapings in Atlanta and defeated Cezar Bononi.

  • News On NJPW World Gaining Subscribers & The Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance Number

  • Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career

  • Jeff Jarrett Becomes The Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Champion, Update On No Way Jose's Injury Problems

  • James Storm To Be Appearing At Insane Championship Wrestling, eSports Gamer Delivers A Superkick (Video)

  • Rory Karpf Speaks On The Relationship Between Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair, Paul Heyman Shows Respect To Marty Scurll

  • WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?

  • Hulk Hogan & Sting Cut Promos Ahead Of Their Comic-Con Appearances On January 15th

  • Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Is Surrounded By "Yes-Men", Discusses WWE's Biggest Problem, The Misconceptions That People Have About Him & More

  • Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

  • Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion



    		•