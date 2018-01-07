





News Posted in:

Jeff Jarrett Becomes The Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Champion, Update On No Way Jose's Injury Problems

By

Jan 7, 2018 - 10:30:34 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 7, 2018 - 10:30:34 PM



In his first match since rehab, @RealJeffJarrett pinned @JerryLawler IN MEMPHIS & won a championship title. pic.twitter.com/7alMQ04us0 — Kevin Cerrito (@cerrito) January 6, 2018





Memphis Legend DeAngelo Williams with the run in to help Super Grizz beat Jeff Jarrett and keep the championship belt in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/q0ZqEj1oPr — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) January 6, 2018















NXT star No Way Jose was dealing with a few minor injuries during 2017. Jose was reportedly written off of NXT TV towards the later stages of 2017 to nurse those injuries. It now appears that No Way Jose is back in full swing as he made his return during the most recent NXT tapings in Atlanta and defeated Cezar Bononi.



Following his rough 2017, Jeff Jarrett returned to in-ring action as a part of the Memphis Grizzlies halftime show. Jarrett wrestled Memphis legend, Jerry "The King" Lawler, as Jarrett went over and defeated Lawler to become the Memphis Grizzlies wrestling champion.NXT star No Way Jose was dealing with a few minor injuries during 2017. Jose was reportedly written off of NXT TV towards the later stages of 2017 to nurse those injuries. It now appears that No Way Jose is back in full swing as he made his return during the most recent NXT tapings in Atlanta and defeated Cezar Bononi.