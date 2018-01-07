





James Storm To Be Appearing At Insane Championship Wrestling, eSports Gamer Delivers A Superkick (Video)

At an eSport event in Tennessee, a gamer delivered a superkick to one of the commentators, paying homage to the "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels.

Insane Championship Wrestling in Scotland has issued the following regarding James Storm's appearance at their "Fight Club" event:

"COWBOY" JAMES STORM COMES TO ICW

AMERICAN STAR TO APPEAR ON BIGGEST "ICW: FIGHT CLUB" EVENT EVER!

Insane Championship Wrestling have announced the debut of American wrestling sensation "Cowboy" James Storm to the promotion. Storm is set to perform on the company's ICW: Fight Club event on Monday, 12 February at O2 ABC in Glasgow. The event is part of a double header in the O2 venue that sees the biggest "ICW: Fight Club" event ever being held the night after the annual "Square Go" on Sunday, 11 February where a new ICW Championship Contender is crowned in a thirty-person over-the-top elimination match.

The announcement follows months of speculation surrounding Storm's rumoured move to American juggernaut WWE and its thriving NXT brand. With Storm now one of the hottest free agents on the independent wrestling circuit, fans have been desperate to see the former TNA Impact star appear for the Glasgow based promotion and Storm promises not to disappoint when he steps into the ring Monday, 12 February!

Speaking on Storm's debut, ICW owner Mark Dallas said:"James Storm is someone who I've had my eye on for quite some time. We've been waiting for the right time to work together and I can't wait to have him on our biggest Fight Club show ever on 12 February. Over the last decade he's became a household name in professional wrestling, the crowd in Glasgow are going to go nuts for him!"

Tickets for both events are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.tickets-scotland.com, with fans who purchase a night 1 ticket getting a discounted night 2 ticket for only £5