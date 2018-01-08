LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Jack Swagger Goes Over His Time In The WWE & Speaks On If He Will Return, Talks How Batista Has Helped Him Prepare For MMA & More
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 7:55:11 PM
Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger, spoke with Tom Feaheny & during the interview, Hager discussed venturing into MMA & how former World Heavyweight Champion Batista, has helped him prepare to step into the octagon & more.

Here are the highlights: (transcripts by ProWrestling.net)

Hager On Training For Bellator MMA:

“Training has gone really well so far. Guys like Rob Radford, Dave Bautista, Josh Rafferty, that’s my team, my family right now. It is a blessing to provide my family with a living doing a job I love is an honor.”

How Batista Has Helped Him:

“Anyone who knows Dave knows about the type of person he is. He has had a lot of success in and out the ring. He is a good guy. He is passing on the knowledge forward. I am thankful to have him on board.”

His Run In WWE & If He Will Return:

“What stands out to me was the friend’s I made there. I will take them guys wherever I go. I’m glad and thankful for the career I had and to leave on my own terms. The door is open, that’s the beauty of professional wrestling. Anything can and will happen, you never know.”

