Check out https://t.co/LBgzehuoSC for tickets and info to see me at Ace Comic-Con in Glendale Arizona January 15 #ACEcomiccon @ACEcomiccon #Hogansbeachshop pic.twitter.com/96sdvVRnLn — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 7, 2018

Wrestling legends, Hulk Hogan & Sting are both scheduled to appear at the Comic-Con event in Glendale, Arizona on January 15th. Both men cut promos about the event and while Hogan stayed in character throughout his video, Sting could not contain his laughter while trying to match Hogan's intensity.Check it out: