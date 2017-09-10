





Has The Mae Young Classic Been A Success?

By The Doc Sep 10, 2017



Though it has become more challenging to gauge WWE success in the Network Era, that the Mae Young Classic's eight episodes each rank in the Top 10 most watched programs on the Network over the past week seems to suggest the all-female elimination tournament has successfully engaged subscribers.