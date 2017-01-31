LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Global Underground (the Revolution) (NEW TNA Champion, Lucha Underground Half-Season Wrap-Up)
By GITR
Jan 31, 2017 - 9:00:00 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! And we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including a couple of great matches, the continuing saga of the Broken Hardys, and at long last a NEW World Champion!

Plus, we are covering the last few episodes of Lucha Underground prior to the current (agonizing!) mid season break! We talk Johnny and the Mack, crotch lollipops, and Death Matches which seem to end in actual death!

Join us once againfor all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

