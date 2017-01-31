

News

Global Underground (the Revolution) (NEW TNA Champion, Lucha Underground Half-Season Wrap-Up)

By

Jan 31, 2017



By GITR Jan 31, 2017 - 9:00:00 PM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! And we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including a couple of great matches, the continuing saga of the Broken Hardys, and at long last a NEW World Champion!



Plus, we are covering the last few episodes of Lucha Underground prior to the current (agonizing!) mid season break! We talk Johnny and the Mack, crotch lollipops, and Death Matches which seem to end in actual death!



