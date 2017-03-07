

Global Lucha Libre (the Revolution) (New Impact Management Making Mistakes Already?, Classic Women's Match, CMLL and More!)

Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! And we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including state of the company as new ownership asserts control, a classic women's wrestling match, and a fair bit of ranting. Plus, we are covering select matches from CMLL! Featuring Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, & the incredible flying barrel man, Valiente!



