Global Lucha Libre (the Revolution) (New Impact Management Making Mistakes Already?, Classic Women's Match, CMLL and More!)
By GITR
Mar 7, 2017



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! And we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including state of the company as new ownership asserts control, a classic women's wrestling match, and a fair bit of ranting. Plus, we are covering select matches from CMLL! Featuring Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, & the incredible flying barrel man, Valiente!

Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

