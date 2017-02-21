LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
Global Impact (the Rev-Pro-lution)
By GITR
Feb 21, 2017 - 7:58:33 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! And we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including the bachelor party from hell, the continuing saga of the Broken Hardys, and the long anticipated Wolves feud! Plus, we are covering select matches from the hottest promotion in all of Europe, Revolution Pro! Featuring Katsuyori Shibata, Marty Scurll, and incredible rising star Matt Riddle!

Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

