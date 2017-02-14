LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
Global CHIKARA (the Revolution) (TNA Talk, The Wolves Split, CHIKARA Discussion)
By GITR
Feb 14, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan is BACK! Joined by guest co-host Joe Schmoe, we are ready once more to catch up on all things Impact, including the continuing saga of the Broken Hardys, and the long awaited split of the Wolves! Plus, we are covering the start of the new CHIKARA season, including their revolutionary storytelling methods and some incredible action.

Join us once again at 4pm EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

