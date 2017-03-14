

News Posted in:

GITR - Goodbye to Impact Wrestling

By

Mar 14, 2017 - 4:42:43 PM



By GITR Mar 14, 2017 - 4:42:43 PM



Are you ready for a revolution? Well, you better look somewhere besides Impact Wrestling! Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are saying goodbye the program we have covered for the past four years. Join us as we run down the unbelievable trainwreck that was the debut of the "Anthem Era", including shrieking commentators, shooty shoot promos, and all the WWE name drops you could shake a stick out, plus the worst signing of all time winning the world title in one night.



Plus, just to leave on a positive note, we cover a very unusual show from Japan featuring Meiko Satomura, Minoru Suzuki, and freaking Aja Kong!



Join us for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Well, you better look somewhere besides Impact Wrestling! Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are saying goodbye the program we have covered for the past four years. Join us as we run down the unbelievable trainwreck that was the debut of the "Anthem Era", including shrieking commentators, shooty shoot promos, and all the WWE name drops you could shake a stick out, plus the worst signing of all time winning the world title in one night.Plus, just to leave on a positive note, we cover a very unusual show from Japan featuring Meiko Satomura, Minoru Suzuki, and freaking Aja Kong!Join us for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!