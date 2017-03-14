LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
GITR - Goodbye to Impact Wrestling
By GITR
Mar 14, 2017 - 4:42:43 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Well, you better look somewhere besides Impact Wrestling! Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are saying goodbye the program we have covered for the past four years. Join us as we run down the unbelievable trainwreck that was the debut of the "Anthem Era", including shrieking commentators, shooty shoot promos, and all the WWE name drops you could shake a stick out, plus the worst signing of all time winning the world title in one night.

Plus, just to leave on a positive note, we cover a very unusual show from Japan featuring Meiko Satomura, Minoru Suzuki, and freaking Aja Kong!

Join us for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

