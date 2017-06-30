Posted in: News G1 Climax Blocks
By XanMan
Jun 30, 2017 - 8:33:32 AM
The blocks have been announced for G1 Climax coming up from mid-July through Mid-August. This is a round robin tournament, so each member of each block will face each other member in the tournament.
Block A
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Togi Makabe
Yuji Nagata
Hirooki Goto
Tomohiro Ishii
YOSHI-HASHI
Bad Luck Fale
Tetsuya Naito
Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi
Block B
Satoshi Kojima
Juice Robinson
Michael Elgin
Kazuchika Okada
Toru Yano
Kenny Omega
Tama Tonga
EVIL
SANADA
Minoru Suzuki
These divisions are somewhat surprising in that Omega and Okada are in the same block. At Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 and at Dominion on June 11, the two participated in the matches Dave Meltzer rates as the two best of all time at 6 and 6.25 respectively and were expected to have a third battle over the IWGP Title either later this year or at Wrestle Kingdom 12. This has caused the pairing here to raise a lot of eyebrows; especially since the time limit for all G1 Climax matches is 30 minutes and both of their bouts have exceeded 45. Should be a fascinating match to watch on the final B Block show, August 12.