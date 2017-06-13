

Four titles change hands at NJPW Dominion

Jun 13, 2017



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia





The Young Bucks won their 6th IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championships by defeating 4-time champs Roppongi Vice.



The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated War Machine to become 3 time IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team Champions.



KUSHIDA made Hiromu Takahashi tap out to the Hoverboard Lock to win his 5th IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.



Sorry about the delay; I watched Dominion live, then did the radio show right after and kind of burned myself out for a couple of days. There were four new champions crowned at NJPW's best show of the year so far, Dominion, on June 11.