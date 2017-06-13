LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: News
Four titles change hands at NJPW Dominion
By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia
Jun 13, 2017 - 8:56:20 AM
Sorry about the delay; I watched Dominion live, then did the radio show right after and kind of burned myself out for a couple of days. There were four new champions crowned at NJPW's best show of the year so far, Dominion, on June 11.


The Young Bucks won their 6th IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championships by defeating 4-time champs Roppongi Vice.

The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated War Machine to become 3 time IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team Champions.

KUSHIDA made Hiromu Takahashi tap out to the Hoverboard Lock to win his 5th IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.

Hiroshi Tanahashi won his 2nd IWGP Intercontinental Title by making Tetsuya Naito tap out to a cloverleaf.

  • Four titles change hands at NJPW Dominion

  • Stipulation Added to Match Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW

  • Bray Wyatt's Wife Files for Divorce, Alleges Affair with JoJo

  • WWE Announces Opening Segment for Tonight's RAW

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar Returns, RAW Tag Team Title Match, More

  • Eric Bischoff Talks About The Narrative on His Reputation

  • Bruce Prichard Reveals The Reactions From Brock Lesnar and Undertaker to Steve Austin's 2002 Departure

  • Rumored Return Opponent For John Cena

  • Charlotte Flair's Ex-Husband Praises Her Work in WWE

  • Tag Team Title Match Set For Monday Night Raw This Week




    		•