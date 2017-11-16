LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Former WWE Star Has Now Become A Boxing Ring Announcer
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 10:01:45 PM
Former "Money In The Bank" winner, Ken Anderson, or better known by some as Mr. Kennedy has taken his entrance shtick that he made famous in the WWE and is now putting his voice to use in other sports. Ken Anderson recently made his debut during the Top Rank Boxing show in Fresno, California. Anderson still has the pipes for the mic and while he is lending his voice to ring announcing, he also runs a wrestling school with fellow former WWE talent, Shawn Daivari.

