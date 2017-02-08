Former WWE Commentator, GM Mike Adamle Suffering From CTE Related Dementia



Adamle played in the NFL for six years in the 70s as a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Chicago Bears. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been in the news frequently over the last few years as its effects have come to be more studied and readily apparent among football players and other athletes in the years after their performing days.



Mr. Adamle had been serving as a sports anchor for NBC 5 in Chicago in recent years but stopped appearing last March due to his worsening condition, though said condition was kept private at the time. In a recently aired report, Adamle discussed having mood swings, depression, memory lapses and anxiety. He says that doctors believe there is a good chance that he is suffering from CTE, but the disease can't be tested for until after a sufferer has passed.



"I've been on short-term disability and then long-term disability," Adamle said in the NBC 5 report. "I've had seizures and epilepsy for the last 19 years.



Adamle explained his symptoms, saying, "Here's what happens. You come over and you can do an interview with me and you'll leave and I'll say, 'Oh God who is that?'" Adamle told reporter Peggy Kusinski. "Watching a movie last night -- this happened last night -- five seconds into it, I'll say 'What are we watching?'"



Despite the struggles he now faces, Adamle says that even if it was proven that football caused this to happen to him, "I would do it again. I would tell you what, though, I would work harder in the offseason to find out about things that protect you when you play."



The full NBC 5 report on Adamle is available





