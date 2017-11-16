





Flip Gordon Talks Being A Part Of Ring Of Honor, Praises Cody Rhodes & Shares His Thoughts On Being Featured In "Being The Elite"

Here are a few of the highlights:



Gordon On Being A Part Of ROH:



“I actually didn't know where I wanted to go at first, but after I started wrestling and learning more and watching more wrestling when it eventually came down to who I wanted to be with, it was Ring of Honor, that was the right choice. Not only that but I get to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world; former world champions, future world champions, I try to go out there and learn from all these guys.”



“I went from a kid being told that it would never happen to it happening really, really fast. I remember three months into training: I couldn't wait for my first match and now, that was almost three years ago and to think that I've come this far in three years from a guy who said I'm going to do this, to hey, I'm doing this really well is cool. I'm very new and I'm still learning. It's a huge blessing and I'm very thankful for all the opportunities I've been given. I just want to keep getting better so I can get more opportunities, it really just motivates me.”



Praises Cody Rhodes:



“There's no better time to be a professional wrestler than right now. Like Cody Rhodes said: "We're in a boom. Wrestling is cool again. It almost feels like the '90s". I came at the right time with the right style, the right era. One of the first shows he was on in the indies was a Northeast Wrestling show and to see him go out there and see the love he has for professional wrestling after leaving the biggest company in the world gave me so much gave me so much faith. If that can happen, anything can happen.”



Being Featured In "Being The Elite":







"I didn't know what I was getting myself into at all, it just blew up. The fans took a liking to it and it took off from there. The next thing you know, the Bucks beat me up almost every single week now. It's amazing exposure and I'm very thankful because the show has not only helped me show more personality and who I am and what I can do, but it's also gotten my name out there to hundreds of thousands of people who might now have known who Flip Gordon was before.”



