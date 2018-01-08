





Five Matches Made Official For Ring Of Honor's 'Music City Excellence' Event

By Andrew Thompson Jan 8, 2018 - 12:16:42 AM



On January 20th, Ring Of Honor will takeover Nashville, Tennessee as they will put on their 'Music City Excellence' show. Five matches have already been confirmed for the event and those matches are:Marty Scurll vs. Shane TaylorJay Lethal vs. Flip GordonROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championships - Adam Page & The Young Bucks (c) vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio SkyROH World Tag-Team Championships - Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin - C) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)ROH World Championship - Dalton Castle (c) vs. Punishment Martinez