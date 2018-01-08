LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
Five Matches Made Official For Ring Of Honor's 'Music City Excellence' Event
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 12:16:42 AM
On January 20th, Ring Of Honor will takeover Nashville, Tennessee as they will put on their 'Music City Excellence' show. Five matches have already been confirmed for the event and those matches are:

Marty Scurll vs. Shane Taylor

Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon

ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championships - Adam Page & The Young Bucks (c) vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky

ROH World Tag-Team Championships - Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin - C) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)

ROH World Championship - Dalton Castle (c) vs. Punishment Martinez

