On January 20th, Ring Of Honor will takeover Nashville, Tennessee as they will put on their 'Music City Excellence' show. Five matches have already been confirmed for the event and those matches are:
Five Matches Made Official For Ring Of Honor's 'Music City Excellence' Event
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 12:16:42 AM
Marty Scurll vs. Shane Taylor
Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon
ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championships - Adam Page & The Young Bucks (c) vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky
ROH World Tag-Team Championships - Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin - C) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)
ROH World Championship - Dalton Castle (c) vs. Punishment Martinez
