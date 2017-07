News Posted in:

First Ever IWGP United States Champion Crowned

By

Jul 3, 2017 - 10:50:58 PM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jul 3, 2017 - 10:50:58 PM In an outstanding match, Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii in the finals to crown the first ever IWGP United States Champion at the New Japan G1 Special on Sunday night in Long Beach, California. After the match, there was more tension between CODY and Omega teased, but CODY ended up raising Omega's hand and strapping the belt on him before the Young Bucks lifted The Cleaner up onto their shoulders in celebration.