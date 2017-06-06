

Final and Official Dominion Card Announced

Jun 6, 2017 - 8:33:42 PM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 6, 2017 - 8:33:42 PM



NJPW's Dominion will take place at 3 a.m. EDT, this coming Sunday, June 11 from Osaka-Jo Hall and is available to watch on NJPW World. The first match is technically considered a pre-show match, but it's all there in the same event anytime you watch the show, so that's irrelevant. Here is the final and official card:





Shota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka & David Finlay vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi, Katsuya Kitamura & Hirai Kawato



Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan



Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-man Titles: Taguchi Japan (Ricochet, Juice Robinson & Rysuke Taguchi) vs CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) vs Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Hangman Page & Bad Luck Fale) vs Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) (c)



CODY vs Michael Elgin



The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Titles



Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine (c) for the IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Titles



KUSHIDA vs. Horomu Takahashi (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title



Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki (c) for the NEVER Openweight Title in a Lumberjack Death Match



Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito (c) for the IWGP Intercontinental Title



Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight Title



The card for the Road To Dominion show on June 9 has also been announced. It is also available on NJPW World and is originating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo at 5:30 am EDT. Here is the final and official card:



Tetsuhiro Yahi & Shota Umino vs. TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado



Tomoyuki Oka, Hirai Kawato,Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs. Katsuya Kitamura, Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan



Gedo & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page



War Machine, David Finlay & Michael Elgin vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale & CODY



CHAOS (Jado, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, & Hirooki Goto) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre, Jr. & Minoru Suzuki)



Taguchi Japan (KUSHIDA, Ricochet, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon



CHAOS (Roppongi Vice & Kazuchika Okada) vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega)



The X-Patriot's Take: As I said above, even with the added matches, Dominion looks like an awesome card. The only one I'm not looking forward to in some way is the 8-man tag. Hopefully the gauntlet match for the NEVER Trios Titles is better than the similar one at Wrestle Kingdom 11 and gets more time to develop. Those belts have meant pretty much nothing since their inception, though, so I'm not going to hold my breath. As much as I dislike Taguchi and his ass offense, it would be cool to see Juice get a strap here for all of his hard work and improvement over the last year or so. The Road To show is...well...a Road To show, but the main event looks interesting, at least, and the first couple of matches with a heavy influence of Young Lions should be fun, as well.





