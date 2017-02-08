LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Familiar Name Returns To TNA Wrestling, New Interpromotional Partnership Announced
By Steven Bell
Feb 8, 2017 - 5:04:22 PM
Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported and confirmed that former TNA onscreen and backstage talent, Scott D'Amore, will soon be making his return to the company almost exactly 7 years after his previous departure. This news comes after many recent shifts in the framework of the promotion as company leadership changes, with this acquisition being largely attributed to Jeff Jarrett's return to power. D'Amore has worked with Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling in recent years.

Longtime TNA fans will remember D'Amore as the manager of Team Canada, featuring young talents such as Bobby Roode and Eric Young in the early days of the promotion. He also served as the head of the promotion's booking committee for a time in the mid-2000s. D'Amore is reportedly already in Nashville at this time and and is expected to join the creative team some time prior to the company's next set of television tapings on March 3rd.

In further TNA news, Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Tuesday that TNA will be involved in their upcoming Yokohama event on March 12. Tying these two bits of news together, D'Amore is said to have had a very big hand in bringing TNA and NOAH together for this partnership, indicating that he may serve a similar role in TNA as he did within Global Force as their Vice President of International Relations.

Live Audio Wrestling, part of Fight Network, which owns new TNA governing body Anthem, noted that a talent exchange program between the two companies is set to begin soon. NOAH, much like TNA, is under new ownership and lost many talents late last year when a longstanding partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling turned sour.



SOURCE: Pro Wrestling Sheet

