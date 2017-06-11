

News Posted in:

Eric Bischoff Talks About The Narrative on His Reputation

By

Jun 11, 2017 - 10:21:13 PM



By The Doc Jun 11, 2017 - 10:21:13 PM Follow @TheDocLOP



On his podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed some of the comments made about him in a recent episode of "Something to Wrestling with Bruce Prichard." In regards to whether or not he thought Vince McMahon would have read WCW results on the air if he'd had the chance, Bischoff stated, "Of course he would [have]."



"There is the bullsh*t narrative out there of the evil Eric Bischoff and big, bad, billionaire Ted Turner beat up on poor little Vince McMahon and his family business," Bischoff continued. "There’s so much bullsh*t there. Ted Turner didn’t do anything, that was me. I didn’t sit down with Ted Turner and say, 'Hey, do you think we should give away his finishes?' Or, 'Hey Ted, should we bring in Lex Luger when we think he’s under contract?' None of that ever happened. All of that crap was on me. They won’t admit that Eric Bischoff got the upper hand. They’ll say Ted Turner got the upper hand because he engaged in all this underhanded stuff that was just beneath everybody. It was disgusting. Vince McMahon did the same damn thing. He raided territories and offered boatloads of money to guys who they wanted who were committed to smaller territories. He bought out markets and blackballed people. He did all the same stuff that I did, no, he did more than I did. It’s just the narrative."



"When Vince needed to be the underdog he needed his loyalist fan base," Bischoff surmised. "Remember, WWF is three generations old, Vince didn’t start the WWF, it wasn’t a start-up he acquired it from his father who acquired it through his father. Vince McMahon didn’t start it. WWF was not a start-up company and Vince was doing everything he could to protect it. That’s something I admire and respect, by the way, I am not diminishing it or being negative about it at all. That narrative was a false narrative. Vince McMahon did everything I’ve done and then some and would have done everything I did if he had been able to think of it first."





(Doc's Notes - Eric Bischoff does not get enough credit for the decisions that he made during his time running WCW. His directive from Turner was "compete" and compete he surely did, knowing full-well the history between Vince and the Crocketts that pre-dated Turner's ownership; McMahon once threatened cable providers with taking away their ability to broadcast WrestleMania on PPV if they aired Starrcade back when the NWA was barely hanging on, so he was not above more aggressive tactics by any means. Bischoff fought McMahon at Vince's game and nearly beat him; EB for HOF '18 if you ask me)



Show Doc's Notes