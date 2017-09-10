|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
News
Edge on Cena vs. Reigns: "Why No Mercy? That's a WrestleMania Match!"
By The Doc
Sep 10, 2017 - 2:50:30 PM
On the latest episode of the podcast that he hosts with Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke out regarding his feelings on John Cena vs. Roman Reigns.
"So here’s where I’ve got to start: why No Mercy? Why? There [has] got to be something going on there. You don’t do this at [No Mercy]. That’s a WrestleMania match," he emphatically stated. "Back to my Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe. Imagine you put Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns/John Cena on WrestleMania. Sold. Hold on! I’m great-balls-of-fired-up about it, man! You put it on Great Balls Of Fire and you put it on No Mercy. Come on! Like, what? They each have all kinds of opponents. You didn’t have to [book the match now]. That’s all I’m saying, man. There [are] loads of people that you could’ve got through and started those around Royal Rumble season and nobody would’ve touched each other and you have two fresh matches that haven’t happened that people want to see and want to talk about. That’s my take on that. Again, it’s WrestleMania. I don’t know why it’s happening at No Mercy. There [has] got to be something scheduling-wise as to why it’s not. Otherwise, ‘WTF,’ as the kids say these days, Bird, WTF."
|
|
Has The Mae Young Classic Been A Success?
WWE's Potential WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Edge on Cena vs. Reigns: "Why No Mercy? That's a WrestleMania Match!"
Jinder Mahal and UFC, Bobby Roode finishing NXT, and Ric Flair Update
Identity of Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown, John Cena vs. Jason Jordan Video, Mustafa Ali
R-Truth Back In the Studio (Video), More WWE NXT Combine Video, WWE Stock Down
Twitter Exchange with John Cena and Roman Reigns, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas
Tyler Breeze on Breezango Missing SmackDown & Still Wrestling, Cathy Kelley on Vince McMahon
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/4) and Smackdown (9/5) Segments on YouTube
Tye Dillinger Works WWE NXT (Video), Lars Sullivan's Theme Song Released, Bobby Roode