Edge on Cena vs. Reigns: "Why No Mercy? That's a WrestleMania Match!"

Sep 10, 2017



On the latest episode of the podcast that he hosts with Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke out regarding his feelings on John Cena vs. Roman Reigns.



"So here’s where I’ve got to start: why No Mercy? Why? There [has] got to be something going on there. You don’t do this at [No Mercy]. That’s a WrestleMania match," he emphatically stated. "Back to my Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe. Imagine you put Brock Lesnar/Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns/John Cena on WrestleMania. Sold. Hold on! I’m great-balls-of-fired-up about it, man! You put it on Great Balls Of Fire and you put it on No Mercy. Come on! Like, what? They each have all kinds of opponents. You didn’t have to [book the match now]. That’s all I’m saying, man. There [are] loads of people that you could’ve got through and started those around Royal Rumble season and nobody would’ve touched each other and you have two fresh matches that haven’t happened that people want to see and want to talk about. That’s my take on that. Again, it’s WrestleMania. I don’t know why it’s happening at No Mercy. There [has] got to be something scheduling-wise as to why it’s not. Otherwise, ‘WTF,’ as the kids say these days, Bird, WTF."

