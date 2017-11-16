LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Edge Gives His Take On Why AJ Styles Defeated Jinder Mahal For The WWE Championship
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 5:38:49 PM
As seen during last week's edition of SmackDown Live, which was taped inside of the Manchester Arena during WWE's tour of the United Kingdom, AJ Styles ended Jinder Mahal's seven-month reign as WWE Champion.




During a particular portion of WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge's "E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness", the "Rated-R Superstar" shared his thoughts on the title change and provided a possible reason as to why it took place during the SmackDown Live tapings.

Check out what Edge had to say:

Edge: "I think there probably a few factors that go in. I think USA [Network] was debuting a new TV series after and while some of you may scoff and say: "WWE wouldn’t change their business for that" Yes, they would. The Shooter was debuting and they stacked the 900th episode of SmackDown, that’s why I was there, that’s why Taker was there. They’ll do those things because they’re on the USA Network and USA Network asks for a favor, so they’ll do them a favor.”

