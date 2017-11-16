





News Posted in:

Edge Gives His Take On Why AJ Styles Defeated Jinder Mahal For The WWE Championship

By

Nov 16, 2017 - 5:38:49 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 16, 2017 - 5:38:49 PM









During a particular portion of WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge's "E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness", the "Rated-R Superstar" shared his thoughts on the title change and provided a possible reason as to why it took place during the SmackDown Live tapings.



Check out what Edge had to say:



Edge: "I think there probably a few factors that go in. I think USA [Network] was debuting a new TV series after and while some of you may scoff and say: "WWE wouldn’t change their business for that" Yes, they would. The Shooter was debuting and they stacked the 900th episode of SmackDown, that’s why I was there, that’s why Taker was there. They’ll do those things because they’re on the USA Network and USA Network asks for a favor, so they’ll do them a favor.” As seen during last week's edition of SmackDown Live, which was taped inside of the Manchester Arena during WWE's tour of the United Kingdom, AJ Styles ended Jinder Mahal's seven-month reign as WWE Champion.During a particular portion of WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge's "E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness", the "Rated-R Superstar" shared his thoughts on the title change and provided a possible reason as to why it took place during the SmackDown Live tapings.Check out what Edge had to say:Edge: "I think there probably a few factors that go in. I think USA [Network] was debuting a new TV series after and while some of you may scoff and say: "WWE wouldn’t change their business for that" Yes, they would. The Shooter was debuting and they stacked the 900th episode of SmackDown, that’s why I was there, that’s why Taker was there. They’ll do those things because they’re on the USA Network and USA Network asks for a favor, so they’ll do them a favor.”