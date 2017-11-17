





Diamond Dallas Page On His Influence & Being Able To Help Others With His DDP Yoga Program

Here are a few excerpts from the interview:



Page On Making Others Believe In Themselves:



"A lot of people come up here because they grew up watching me. They haven’t seen me in 15 years unless they caught the WWE Hall of Fame speech. A lot of people tell me: ‘You made me laugh, you made me cry. But most importantly, you started to make me believe in myself.’ When you see all of the adversities I went through to get to where I am, it starts to make you believe: ‘Maybe I can’t do what he’s doing, but maybe I can do what I want to do.'”



Page On How He Got His Start In The Wrestling Business:



“There’s no Diamond Dallas Page without Dusty Rhodes or Jake Roberts. Dusty gave me a break that ever meant something while Jake taught me how to work in the ring. I already knew how to do the moves, I just didn’t know the when, why and where.”





