Corey Graves Leaving The NXT Announce Booth
By The Doc
Jan 28, 2017 - 7:06:19 PM
Tonight on the NXT Takeover: San Antonio Kickoff Show, Corey Graves announced that he would no longer be offering commentary for WWE's developmental brand so he can focus on his Monday Night Raw and 205 Live duties. Graves, who got emotional while making the announcement, will be replaced for NXT broadcasts by Nigel McGuinness, who recently made his debut for WWE on the two-night Network-exclusive United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

