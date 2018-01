Cody Rhodes Reveals Date for Big "All In" Event, Other Stars Involved (Photos)

you know the hungman is @ALL_IN_2018



September 1 pic.twitter.com/f8WxUzcmzK — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 10, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

It looks like Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are moving forward with their plans to promote a major wrestling show in a 10,000 seat arena. Cody launched a Twitter account today for the event, apparently titled "All In," at @ALL_IN_2018. It looks like the event will take place on Saturday, September 1st.Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page and actor Stephen Amell will be involved. Amell previously feuded with Cody in WWE.You can see tweets from Cody and the other stars below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here