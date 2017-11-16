





Cody Rhodes On Possibly Facing Kenny Omega & Speaks On Ring Of Honor's Success While He Is World Champion

Nov 16, 2017 - 9:52:23 PM



Here are the highlights:



Rhodes On Stephen Amell's Role At The Show:



“I know from having worked with Stephen in WWE and having worked with him on the set of Arrow, Stephen doesn’t like to do anything that’s not hands on. So I would imagine in San Antonio he will be doing something and he will be getting physical. He loves wrestling and you feel that coming off Stephen so people respect him right away.”



A Possible Match With Kenny Omega:



"I think its probably something that if it was the right show, the right cause, it could happen. Right now no plans, but who knows. It’s definitely something that has been requested and you can feel it and if you can feel it in wrestling, it usually happens.”



Ring Of Honor's Success With Him As Champion:



"Nothing has been more exciting for me knowing that Ring of Honor is experiencing their best crowds, their best buy rates and their best merchandise numbers while I'm the champion. I definitely don't think it's a direct correlation because I'm the champion, but I do think it's a small part of it and that makes me very proud."