Chris Jericho on Part-Timers at WrestleMania: "That’s Not The Way It Should Be"

Jun 1, 2017



In a recent interview, Chris Jericho had the following to say about the yearly influx of part-time wrestlers during WrestleMania Season and whether he would ever follow that path himself:



“No, I won’t do it because that’s not the way it should be. When you’re there, you should go on the road. That’s how you help guys to learn. That’s how I got better. This whole year I got way better because of working with the younger guys, who then were learning from me as well. They need that. And it was a great year with just an awesome locker room, great people, lots of fun. I had as much fun out of the ring as I did in the ring. And in 2015, all I did was live events. I didn’t do TV at all. It’s like the anti-type Brock Lesnar. I wouldn’t have a problem doing that either. Maybe I’ll never go back on TV again. Maybe I’ll just do live events”







(Doc's Note - Well, at least one legend gets it. Of course it's not as simple as just eliminating part-timers - they would have to, for starters, fully commit over the long-haul to more consistently building their current stars without the lapses in creative judgment that have become so common in the last decade - but it is nice to see a legend acknowledge a more holistic approach is in order when the part-time brigade shows up)