LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: News
Chris Jericho Reflects On His Wrestle Kingdom 12 Entrance
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 7:32:04 PM
The "Ayatollah Of Rock N' Rolla' Chris Jericho, reflected on his Wrestle Kingdom 12 entrance as he made his way to the ring to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. Jericho stated that walking down the aisle in the Tokyo Dome, while having Fozzy's "Judas" playing in the background was an amazing experience.

  • News On NJPW World Gaining Subscribers & The Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance Number

  • Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career

  • Jeff Jarrett Becomes The Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Champion, Update On No Way Jose's Injury Problems

  • James Storm To Be Appearing At Insane Championship Wrestling, eSports Gamer Delivers A Superkick (Video)

  • Rory Karpf Speaks On The Relationship Between Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair, Paul Heyman Shows Respect To Marty Scurll

  • WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?

  • Hulk Hogan & Sting Cut Promos Ahead Of Their Comic-Con Appearances On January 15th

  • Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Is Surrounded By "Yes-Men", Discusses WWE's Biggest Problem, The Misconceptions That People Have About Him & More

  • Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

  • Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion



    		•