|
|
|
|
The "Ayatollah Of Rock N' Rolla" Chris Jericho, spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider earlier today ahead of Y2J's appearance on a new Travel Channel show. Out of the five questions that were asked, one in particular stood out, when Fishman asked Jericho if he considers himself a "legend".
|
Posted in:
News
Chris Jericho On If He Thinks He Is A "Legend" In The Wrestling Business
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 9:21:09 PM
Here's how Y2J responded:
"I think I would be a pretty big a**hole to call myself a legend. Some people say that I have some sort of legendary status and if someone says that, thank you very much. I’m more than happy to accept that. It’s hard for you to call yourself a legend, although I did call myself the living legend in WWE. So, if you look back in 2004, my character definitely thought he was a legend."
|
|
The Rock on Arriving In WWE 21 Years Ago, Fans on Team RAW, WWE NXT Title Match Promo
Chris Jericho On If He Thinks He Is A "Legend" In The Wrestling Business
Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with Eli Drake Retaining In the Main Event
Full Details on the David Otunga - Jennifer Hudson Situation
Brief News On The Length Of Survivor Series, NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Promo (Video)
Nia Jax Posts Flashback Photo, WWE NXT Women's Title Fatal 4 Way Preview, Stock
Early Betting Odds For The 2017 Survivor Series PPV
Paul Heyman On How He Manages To Stay Relevant In Pro-Wrestling, Comments On Managing The Undertaker Early On In Taker's Career, Talks Having Faith In ECW & More
Austin Aries Says He'd Love The Opportunity To Challenge Cody Rhodes For The Ring Of Honor World Championship
Edge Gives His Prediction On The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series