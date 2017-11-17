LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
Chris Jericho On If He Thinks He Is A "Legend" In The Wrestling Business
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 9:21:09 PM
The "Ayatollah Of Rock N' Rolla" Chris Jericho, spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider earlier today ahead of Y2J's appearance on a new Travel Channel show. Out of the five questions that were asked, one in particular stood out, when Fishman asked Jericho if he considers himself a "legend".

Here's how Y2J responded:

"I think I would be a pretty big a**hole to call myself a legend. Some people say that I have some sort of legendary status and if someone says that, thank you very much. I’m more than happy to accept that. It’s hard for you to call yourself a legend, although I did call myself the living legend in WWE. So, if you look back in 2004, my character definitely thought he was a legend."

