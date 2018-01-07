LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
Chris Jericho Could Be Staying With NJPW For The Foreseeable Future
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 8:13:02 PM
As you all are aware, Chris Jericho recently challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12. The day after the mega-match at NJPW's annual "New Years Bash" event, Jericho attacked former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito.



Naito has cut promos prior to Wrestle Kingdom stating that he was not happy about Chris Jericho coming to New Japan, causing the Wrestle Kingdom card to be promoted with two main events, taking some of the spotlight away from Naito vs. Okada. This may have been retaliation on Jericho's part to Naito's comments. On January 27th, NJPW's "The New Beginning" two day event will begin and it could possibly feature a match between Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito.

