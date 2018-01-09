





Chris Jericho Says He Wanted To Prove He Could Still Draw With His Move To Japan

Jan 9, 2018



By Andrew Thompson Jan 9, 2018



While Jericho guest appeared on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca & Bully Ray, the former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion explained that he wanted to see if his name still had drawing power and here's his full statement on the topic:



Jericho: “Part of being a top name, or a main eventer, or a Hall of Famer is you have to draw money. This to me, was probably the biggest example of Jericho drawing money. WWE and WrestleMania for example, that’s a brand. People are going no matter what. I think in this day and age, WWE is the biggest draw. But for Wrestle Kingdom, that wasn’t the case. I mean, there were certain goals that New Japan had that were blown out of the water with the announcement of Alpha vs. Omega, that was completely on me. I’m a numbers guy, I was calling every day: ‘What’s the updated tickets? What’s the updated tickets?’ We sold 35,000 paid, last year they did 26,000. They were hoping for 28,000 with 30,000 maybe, maybe, maybe. In my mind, it was like ‘why aren’t you hoping for 50,000?’ But then we did 35,000 so that’s an extra 7 grand from their projections and almost an extra 10 from what they did last year.



