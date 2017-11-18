LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
Brooke Hogan Shares Her Thoughts On The Hulk Hogan/Gawker Media Debacle
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:01:23 PM
If you were not aware, Gawker Media, an online media company had released a series of tapes that featured WWE legend, Hulk Hogan using racial slurs. After the media company leaked the tapes, WWE immediately fired Hogan and removed him from the judges panel on the WWE Network series, "Tough Enough".

A website in the United Kingdom, "FemaleFirst.co", recently ran a story about the Gawker/Hulk Hogan debacle and interviewed the "Hulksters" daughter, Brooke. Brooke Hogan shared that despite what the general public believes, she knows that Hulk Hogan is a great father and stated that people make mistakes and they grow from those mistakes.

Brooke Hogan: "He is definitely a strong individual. I'm telling you if I had to go through what he went through, you know, I would probably be broken. You know, I told him people aren't stupid, they have a gut instinct of who people are and you're a great dad and everybody messes up. I always say don't judge anyone for saying differently than you do. But you know I think, bad things lead to good things. Even though it was a bad time for him, it led to something positive that protects other things."

