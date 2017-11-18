





Brooke Hogan Shares Her Thoughts On The Hulk Hogan/Gawker Media Debacle

By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017



A website in the United Kingdom, "FemaleFirst.co", recently ran a story about the Gawker/Hulk Hogan debacle and interviewed the "Hulksters" daughter, Brooke. Brooke Hogan shared that despite what the general public believes, she knows that Hulk Hogan is a great father and stated that people make mistakes and they grow from those mistakes.



Brooke Hogan: "He is definitely a strong individual. I'm telling you if I had to go through what he went through, you know, I would probably be broken. You know, I told him people aren't stupid, they have a gut instinct of who people are and you're a great dad and everybody messes up. I always say don't judge anyone for saying differently than you do. But you know I think, bad things lead to good things. Even though it was a bad time for him, it led to something positive that protects other things."



