Best of the Super Juniors Winner Crowned; Updated Dominion Card

By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 4, 2017 - 8:22:38 PM



KUSHIDA won his second Best of the Super Juniors in 3 years by defeating "Quicksilver" Will Ospreay in the BOSJ Final on Saturday morning at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo. This victory grants KUSHIDA a Junior Heavyweight Title shot next Sunday at Dominion on June 11. The updated Dominion card looks like this:

CODY vs Michael Elgin

The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Titles

Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine (c) for the IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Titles

KUSHIDA vs. Horomu Takahashi (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title

Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki (c) for the NEVER Openweight Title in a Lumberjack Death Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito (c) for the IWGP Intercontinental Title

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight Title

The X-Patriot's Take: Many people praised Wrestle Kingdom 11 as being the greatest pay per view of all time; it wasn't. I mean, if you measure peak only, it has a real argument, but the card outside the top four matches wasn't great and it isn't even in the top 3 ppvs of the year, in all actuality. This card, though? If Dominion delivers like it could, it will be in the running for at the very least the best show of 2017 and I will be bringing you a review of it next Sunday on LOP Radio.