Australian Wrestler Elliot Sexton Talks Working With TM-61 & Peyton Royce, Reveals The Funniest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Him While Wrestling, Discusses His Dream Matches & More

Australian wrestler, Elliot Sexton, was recently interviewed by WrestlingRumors.net. During the interview, Sexton went over a plethora of topics including his experience working with current WWE talents, what it means to him to represent Australia as a wrestler, tells some funny stories & much more.Here are the highlights:What Made Him Want To Pursue Wrestling:"I was introduced to RAW is WAR as a kid and I got hooked on the fact that these guys could make fun of each other and then beat the crap out of each other and instead of getting in trouble for it (like I would have) they won championships."Needing Rest:"Booker T taught me that there’s a difference between being hurt and injured. If you’re hurt, you wrestle. If you’re injured, you stay home. While I’ve been hurt plenty, I’m lucky to only be injured badly from wrestling once or twice. My physio taught me that time off is usually a waste of time, so regardless of what’s wrong, I’ll still usually get to the gym to do what my body allows."Working With TM-61 & Peyton Royce:"I’ve faced TM61, Buddy Murphy and even Peyton Royce. All whom deserve to be given the opportunity they have, whether it be for their charisma or wrestling ability."The Funniest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Him In The Ring:"Funny to me: Being in a six man scramble where everyone is trying to pin me at the same time as the clock runs down to zero and I start giggling like Homer Simpson at the entire situation. Funny to everyone else: In my debut match, my trunks split and I had 400 people laughing at me because my junk was practically hangin’ out. I remember walking over to the referee and asking what everyone is laughing at and he looked at me with a massive smirk and said “Ah, don’t worry about it."You can read the rest of Elliot Sexton's interview over at WrestlingRumors.net