Austin Aries Says He'd Love The Opportunity To Challenge Cody Rhodes For The Ring Of Honor World Championship

Nov 17, 2017 - 8:24:17 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 8:24:17 PM



"Within the next 30 days really, I’m going to crush any month I had with the WWE, it’s not even going to be close. I’m going to do it in 12 dates rather than the 20 I’d normally be wrestling. Is that going to be there forever? Is that going to be there for everybody? Not necessarily. Do I owe a lot of that to the fact I was just wrestling with WWE? Absolutely, that’s not lost on me.” Former WWE star Austin Aries was the most recent guest on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast. During the interview, Aries shared his thoughts on the possibility of challenging Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Title and Aries also spoke on his financial success outside of the WWE.Here are the highlights:Challenging For The ROH World Title:"If he can hold onto that thing long enough to where I can get myself in there. That’s obviously a big target around his waist and one obviously I’ve carried a couple times, so I know the pressure associated with it. He’s done a great job so far, I’d love the opportunity. I’d love the opportunity whether it’s for the Ring of Honor Title or not, just to get in there with him. He’s one of those guys I haven’t had a chance to get in there and tangle with. Yeah, I’d love that opportunity no matter where it is, but if it’s for the Ring of Honor Championship, all the better. It just raises the stakes.”Making Good Money Outside Of The WWE:"Within the next 30 days really, I’m going to crush any month I had with the WWE, it’s not even going to be close. I’m going to do it in 12 dates rather than the 20 I’d normally be wrestling. Is that going to be there forever? Is that going to be there for everybody? Not necessarily. Do I owe a lot of that to the fact I was just wrestling with WWE? Absolutely, that’s not lost on me.”