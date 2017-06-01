LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Ariya Daivari's Twitter Response To 205 Live Criticism
By The Doc
Jun 1, 2017 - 11:24:09 PM


205 Live star, Ariya Daivari, took to Twitter earlier today to address some of the mounting criticism of 205 Live's rumored-to-be low viewership on WWE Network.






(Doc's Notes - 205 Live is arguably WWE's best pure pro wrestling show and has provided a really nice showcase for the Cruiserweight division's characters to grow into valuable contributors. However, the division continues to flounder on Monday Night Raw, the best possible advertisement for 205 Live to be a Network draw and to stimulate fans who attend Smackdown to want to stick around for another hour. If they could improve the presentation on Raw - and they certainly could if they so desired as evidenced by the quality of 205 Live - then it would for the cruiserweights be a characterization of the adage, "Rising tides lift all ships")

