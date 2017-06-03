

Alexa Bliss on Not Being Mentioned Among Four Horsewomen: "It Put A Chip On My Shoulder"

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Alexa Bliss was asked for her reaction to being left out of the "Four Horsewomen" discussion as one of the defining revolutionaries responsible for the resurgence of women's wrestling in the last few years.



“Yeah, I think it put a chip on my shoulder, and it really drove me," Bliss said. "I decided that with this opportunity, I was going to come in under the radar and so I’d have to kick down the door. I wasn’t featured as one of the Four Horsewomen, I wasn’t chosen for that opportunity. I wasn’t highlighted like the other women, but I was still there with all of them. I was there just as long, if not longer, as some of them because I was there before Becky. I came in when Charlotte and Bayley and Sasha were there...I had trained with each and every one of them. I had some of my best matches with Sasha and Bayley. Charlotte took me under her wing when I first got there. I was there for all of it. I just wasn’t featured at that time. So I thought that if I was going to be called to SmackDown, then let them underestimate me and let me come in under the radar so I can kick down the door”





(Doc's Notes - Go back and watch Triple H's entrance at WrestleMania XXX and there she is, right alongside Sasha and Charlotte, as one of the three chosen NXT women picked to experience for the first time the grandest stage spotlight. Bayley and Becky's somewhat surprising ascent wound up pushing her to the backburner, yet here she stands as arguably the alpha female in entire women's division, leading the charge on the flagship as the champion. A proper, constructive response to adversity)



