Alex Riley On Incident With John Cena: "It Changed The Path Of My Career"

Jan 23, 2017 - 6:11:33 PM



Alex Riley, released from WWE last year, was recently a guest on the Jim Ross Report (podcast).



Though he was mum on the details, he said regarding some sort of issue between him and John Cena, "I’ll put it this way. There was an incident and it certainly changed the path of my career. I don’t want to discuss it right now, but I will one day, for sure. I will one day. It was a tough situation at times, I guess we can leave it at that. ... and, honestly, JR, I struggle with the morality of even talking about it and I’m not into blowing up anybody else at this point, but I promise you this, I will address it one day for sure. You don’t want to know. It was a tough situation.”



