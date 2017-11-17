





Alberto El Patron's Restaurant In San Antonio Has Been Closed

The restaurant that was owned by former Global Force Wrestling World Champion, Alberto El Patron, has been closed. Patron opened the San Antonio restaurant in November of 2016 and it has been closed just a year later. "La Cantinita"'s website has been deactivated and a Yelp listing shows the restaurant as "closed".



There has been no further information as to why El Patron's restaurant was shut down and according to the report from MySanAntonio.com, calls have been made to the spokesperson of El Patron, but nothing has been returned.



