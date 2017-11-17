LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: News
Alberto El Patron's Restaurant In San Antonio Has Been Closed
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 6:02:49 PM
Source: My San Antonio

The restaurant that was owned by former Global Force Wrestling World Champion, Alberto El Patron, has been closed. Patron opened the San Antonio restaurant in November of 2016 and it has been closed just a year later. "La Cantinita"'s website has been deactivated and a Yelp listing shows the restaurant as "closed".

There has been no further information as to why El Patron's restaurant was shut down and according to the report from MySanAntonio.com, calls have been made to the spokesperson of El Patron, but nothing has been returned.

null

null

  • Triple H Shares His Feelings About NXT Talents Being Called Up To The Main Roster, Working The Recent WWE Live Events & Talks Shawn Michaels' Role In NXT

  • Alberto El Patron's Restaurant In San Antonio Has Been Closed

  • Update On The "Broken Hardy" Trademark

  • Diamond Dallas Page On His Influence & Being Able To Help Others With His DDP Yoga Program

  • WWE Superstars Draft Their Fantasy "Survivor Series" Teams

  • Ric Flair Suing His Former Management Company For Reportedly Stealing Money

  • Booker T Says He Does Not Like The Matchup Of AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

  • WWE Had Huge Plans In Store For James Ellsworth Prior To His Release?

  • David Otunga No Longer A Part Of The Survivor Series Kickoff Panel

  • Alexa Bliss Explains How She Tries To Get Better As An In-Ring Performer & What The Fans In India Can Expect From Her During The Tour



    		•