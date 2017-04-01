

LOP Radio: Aftershock LIVE - nXt TakeOver Orlando

Join us LIVE after TakeOver



WCW: The Legacy Series takes over Aftershock for a GLORIOUS special edition!



Join us for TakeOver: Orlando, as mystic's favorite wrestler, Bobby Roode, defends the NXT Championship. You will hear the mystic either gloat or weep at a level that will be obnoxious.



How will Orlando compare in WrestleMania weekend? How will it compare to Dallas 2016? Will there be surprises? And with so much on the line, what is next for the losers among AoP, DIY, the Revival, Asuka, Moon, Roode and Nakamura?



