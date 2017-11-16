LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Adam Cole Busted Open At An NXT Live Event (Photos/Videos), Throwback Video Of Kurt Angle Wrestling An Indian TV Superhero
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 11:33:37 PM
A video was posted onto inUth.com which shows WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle in a Indian TV show wrestling a kid TV superhero. Kurt took on the role following his WWE departure and the show was called "Baal Veer". The first episode featured the teenage superhero stepping into a TNA ring and he came face-to-to face with the Olympic Gold-medalist.

Check it out:






NXT star Adam Cole was busted open during a match at an NXT live event in Austin, Texas where the Undisputed Era went up against SAnitY. Something went wrong during the match, which caused blood to flow from Cole's head. The match did continue and Adam Cole is not hurt, but fans in attendance were concerned seeing as how TakeOver: WarGames is upon us.

