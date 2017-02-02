

Indy Posted in:

WWN Live News: The Broken Hardys Coming to WWN Live!!! @bookitgabe @wwnlive

By

Feb 2, 2017 - 11:40:28 PM



By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee) Feb 2, 2017 - 11:40:28 PM



The Hardys are bringing The Hardy Compound to Orlando on Wrestlemania day for an amazing tailgate party!!! That's right, The Hardy experience is coming to Orlando for the party of the year!!! DELETE your plans. They are now OBSOLETE because the #BrokenTailgate is coming. Here are all the details:



MoreThanMania.com presents

The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party

Sunday, April 2nd, 2017

11am - 6pm

Outside of Saddle Up

100 N. Orange Avenue

Orlando, FL



$30 Admission includes:



-Admission to the Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party from 10am-6pm

-BBQ Meal with a non-alcoholic drink

-Full bar will be available at an additional cost

-American Combat Wrestling (ACW) event at 11am

-Full Impact Pro Wrestling (FIP) event at 2pm

-Plus other surprises!



Tickets will be on sale at www.TicketFly.com soon.



The $30 is for a GA admission to ACW and FIP. You can upgrade to a ringside seat for an additional $10.



Broken Autograph Session - Broken Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel will be available for autographs!



The signing and picture opportunity will be noon-5pm (not included with #BrokenTailgate ticket. You DO NOT need to purchase a tailgate ticket in order to attend the autograph session)



-Matt Hardy & Brother Nero - $40 each (includes 8x10 & photo opp)

-Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel - $20 each (includes 8x10 & photo opp)

-Broken Package - Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel - $99 (includes four 8x10's & four photo opps)



Already confirmed for the FIP card are:



-FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi

-FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans

-FIP Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone

-AR Fox

-Sami Callihan

-Austin Theory

-Jason Cade

-Anthony Henry with Amber Young

-Sammy Guevara

Jon Davis

-Aria Blake

-Plus many more to be added!!!



DELETE the other tailgate parties! Experience life on The Hardy Compound. The #BrokenTailgate is the perfect way to get ready for Wrestlemania!!!



The Hardys are bringing The Hardy Compound to Orlando on Wrestlemania day for an amazing tailgate party!!! That's right, The Hardy experience is coming to Orlando for the party of the year!!! DELETE your plans. They are now OBSOLETE because the #BrokenTailgate is coming. Here are all the details:MoreThanMania.com presentsThe Hardy #BrokenTailgate PartySunday, April 2nd, 201711am - 6pmOutside of Saddle Up100 N. Orange AvenueOrlando, FL$30 Admission includes:-Admission to the Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party from 10am-6pm-BBQ Meal with a non-alcoholic drink-Full bar will be available at an additional cost-American Combat Wrestling (ACW) event at 11am-Full Impact Pro Wrestling (FIP) event at 2pm-Plus other surprises!Tickets will be on sale at www.TicketFly.com soon.The $30 is for a GA admission to ACW and FIP. You can upgrade to a ringside seat for an additional $10.Broken Autograph Session - Broken Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel will be available for autographs!The signing and picture opportunity will be noon-5pm (not included with #BrokenTailgate ticket. You DO NOT need to purchase a tailgate ticket in order to attend the autograph session)-Matt Hardy & Brother Nero - $40 each (includes 8x10 & photo opp)-Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel - $20 each (includes 8x10 & photo opp)-Broken Package - Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel - $99 (includes four 8x10's & four photo opps)Already confirmed for the FIP card are:-FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi-FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans-FIP Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone-AR Fox-Sami Callihan-Austin Theory-Jason Cade-Anthony Henry with Amber Young-Sammy GuevaraJon Davis-Aria Blake-Plus many more to be added!!!DELETE the other tailgate parties! Experience life on The Hardy Compound. The #BrokenTailgate is the perfect way to get ready for Wrestlemania!!!