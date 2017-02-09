

Fresh Off The Press WWN Live News (Evolve, FIP, Style Battle) @wwnlive @bookitgabe

Feb 9, 2017 - 11:01:38 PM



By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee) Feb 9, 2017 - 11:01:38 PM





February 7th: Our free shirt offer continues! Get a free shirt from The WWN Family! If you buy a DVD or Blu-ray 3 Pack Deal, we'll send you a free mystery WWN branded shirt! When you order, please put your shirt size in the special instructions to redeem this offer. Get ready for a surprise, free shirt! Go to the new WWNLive.com Store to take advantage.



February 7th: Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle in a grudge match has been signed for EVOLVE 79 on February 25th back home at La Boom in Queens, NY. This match is months in the making! We'll have much more on it soon. Tickets now available at TicketFly.com.



February 7th: Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee is signed for EVOLVE 79 in NYC!



February 7th: EVOLVE is back in Joppa, MD for EVOLVE 78 on February 24th. We have seen a lot of new talent enter EVOLVE in the last couple of months. We are going to spotlight this at EVOLVE 78. The February 24th card will be all first time ever matches in EVOLVE! Tickets are now on sale.



February 7th: Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb has been signed for EVOLVE 78 in the Baltimore area!



February 7th: Tracy Williams vs. ACH is set for EVOLVE 78!



February 7th: WWN officials are very excited to announce that Michael Elgin and Donovan Dijak are joining EVOLVE on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando, FL. We haven't hesitated to sign them into matches.



February 7th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi will defend the titles against the Superteam of Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak at EVOLVE 80 on March 30th in Orlando, FL! Tickets are now on sale.











February 7th: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin is signed for EVOLVE 81 on March 31st in Orlando. Tickets are now on sale.







February 7th: WWN is all about opportunity. Before Seth Rollins was a Champion in WWE, he was the FIP World Heavyweight Champion as Tyler Black. Everything comes full circle. Rollins' students from the Black & Brave Academy will compete in FRAY! at Style Battle and at the FIP event this weekend. Keep an eye on Eddie Machete, Xander Killen, Connor Braxton, Alex Taylor and Jackson Kelly. Could one of these men follow the path of their mentor?



February 7th: Austin Theory is confirmed for FRAY! at Style Battle this Friday.



February 7th: FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans have been forced to pull off this Saturday's FIP event due to an injury. We welcome them back after a full recovery. Drennen and Parrow have been added to this Saturday's event.



February 7th: Upcoming women athletes Aria Blake and Dynamite DiDi will square off at FIP this Saturday in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum.



February 7th: It's an exciting time for The WWN Family! You can watch all the action live for only $20 a month on FloSlam.tv. Thank you for all your support. It is what makes this happen! Here's how our February shapes up:



Style Battle S1:E2 - This Friday - Ybor City, FL - Watch At FloSlam.tv



Bracket A:



AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway

Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley



Bracket B:



Fred Yehi vs. Tracer X

Dan Barry vs. Sami Callihan



FRAY!

It starts with two competitors. Another enters every minute. Eliminations can take place anytime by pinfall, submission or knock out at anytime. The last man standing is the winner. Already confirmed are: Austin Theory, Eddie Machete, Xander Killen, Connor Braxton, Alex Taylor and Jackson Kelly



Full Impact Pro - This Saturday - Ybor City, FL - Watch At FloSlam.tv



FIP World Heavyweight Title Match

Fred Yehi defends vs. Brian Cage



FIP Florida Heritage Title Match - The Rematch

Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis



Special Attraction Match

Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade



Special Challenge Match

Aria Blake vs. Dynamite DiDi



Dontay Brown Has A Reward For Anyone Who Can Collect The "Debt" Anthony Henry & Amber Young Owe Him!



Plus More With:



-Sami Callihan, AR Fox & Darby Allin of Uncle John's Friends

-Sammy Guevara

-Dan Barry

-Austin Theory

-Tracer X

-Drennen & Parrow

-Billy Barboza with Weevil Whittaker

-Eddie Machete

-Xander Killen

-Connor Braxton

-Alex Taylor

-Jackson Kelly

-Plus many more to be added!!!



EVOLVE 78 - Feb. 24th - Joppa, MD - Watch At FloSlam.tv



A Night Of First-Time-Matches In EVOLVE!!!



EVOLVE Championship Match

Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi



Special Attraction Match #1

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee



Special Attraction Match #2

Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb



Special Attractin Match #3

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH



Plus more to be signed with:



-Matt Riddle

-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

-Jason Kincaid

-Jaka

-Chris Dickinson

-Darby Allin

-Austin Theory

-Plus more to be added!!!



EVOLVE 79 - Feb. 25th - Queens, NY - Watch Live At FloSlam.tv



EVOLVE Championship Match

Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr.



Bonus Match Event Grudge Match

Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle



Grudge Match

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin



Special Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee



Plus more to be signed with:



-Jeff Cobb

-ACH

-Jason Kincaid

-Jaka

-Chris Dickinson

-Austin Theory

