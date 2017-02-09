

Beyond Wrestling's Under Construction (Updated Card) @beyondwrestling

Feb 9, 2017



By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee) Feb 9, 2017



Tickets are now on sale: http://beyondwrestlingonline.com/live



Matches Announced:

- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. John Silver

- Matthew Riddle & Chuck O'Neil vs. American Destroyers

- EYFBO vs. Milk Chocolate

- Gentleman's Club vs. Massage NV



Scheduled To Compete:

- Chris Dickinson

- Jaka

- Keith Lee

- Matt Cross

- Sami Callihan

