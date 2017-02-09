LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Indy
Beyond Wrestling's Under Construction (Updated Card) @beyondwrestling
By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee)
Feb 9, 2017 - 10:49:56 PM
Tickets are now on sale: http://beyondwrestlingonline.com/live

Matches Announced:
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. John Silver
- Matthew Riddle & Chuck O'Neil vs. American Destroyers
- EYFBO vs. Milk Chocolate
- Gentleman's Club vs. Massage NV

Scheduled To Compete:
- Chris Dickinson
- Jaka
- Keith Lee
- Matt Cross
- Sami Callihan
- Tracy Williams

