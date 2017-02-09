

Indy Posted in:

AAW The Art of War 2017 (Updated Card) @aawpro

By

Feb 9, 2017 - 10:31:36 PM



By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee) Feb 9, 2017 - 10:31:36 PM





AAW Pro Wrestling and 115 Bourbon Street

Present

The Art of War



Friday, February 17, 2017

115 Bourbon Street

3359 w 115th St

Merrionette Park, IL



8:00pm Bell Time

7:15pm Doors



All Ages Event



Tickets on sale now at aawpro.ticketleap.com

Front Row Stage - $50

Front Row - $50

Second Row Stage - $40

Second Row - $40

Third Row - $30

Fourth Row - $25

Fifth Row - $25

General Admission/Standing Room - $20



Featuring:



AAW Heritage Championship Match

ACH vs. Matt Sydal



AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Trevor Lee/Jack Evans vs. Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz



Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Low-Ki



Abyss vs. Eddie Kingston



Chuck Taylor/Trent? vs. Mat Fitchett/Davey Vega



Plus:

AAW Heavyweight Champion: Sami Callihan

Dave & Jake Crist

Rey Fenix

Michael Elgin

Matt Riddle

Brian Cage

DJZ

AR Fox



More To Be Announced

Card Subject To Change



www.aawrestling.com

