Indy
AAW The Art of War 2017 (Updated Card) @aawpro
By Nick Magee (@nickolasmagee)
Feb 9, 2017 - 10:31:36 PM
Image may contain: 9 people, text


AAW Pro Wrestling and 115 Bourbon Street
Present
The Art of War

Friday, February 17, 2017
115 Bourbon Street
3359 w 115th St
Merrionette Park, IL

8:00pm Bell Time
7:15pm Doors

All Ages Event

Tickets on sale now at aawpro.ticketleap.com
Front Row Stage - $50
Front Row - $50
Second Row Stage - $40
Second Row - $40
Third Row - $30
Fourth Row - $25
Fifth Row - $25
General Admission/Standing Room - $20

Featuring:

AAW Heritage Championship Match
ACH vs. Matt Sydal

AAW Tag Team Championship Match
Trevor Lee/Jack Evans vs. Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz

Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Low-Ki

Abyss vs. Eddie Kingston

Chuck Taylor/Trent? vs. Mat Fitchett/Davey Vega

Plus:
AAW Heavyweight Champion: Sami Callihan
Dave & Jake Crist
Rey Fenix
Michael Elgin
Matt Riddle
Brian Cage
DJZ
AR Fox

More To Be Announced
Card Subject To Change

www.aawrestling.com
www.aawondemand.com

