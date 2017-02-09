AAW The Art of War 2017 (Updated Card) @aawpro

AAW Pro Wrestling and 115 Bourbon Street
Present
The Art of War
Friday, February 17, 2017
115 Bourbon Street
3359 w 115th St
Merrionette Park, IL
8:00pm Bell Time
7:15pm Doors
All Ages Event
Tickets on sale now at aawpro.ticketleap.com
Front Row Stage - $50
Front Row - $50
Second Row Stage - $40
Second Row - $40
Third Row - $30
Fourth Row - $25
Fifth Row - $25
General Admission/Standing Room - $20
Featuring:
AAW Heritage Championship Match
ACH vs. Matt Sydal
AAW Tag Team Championship Match
Trevor Lee/Jack Evans vs. Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz
Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Low-Ki
Abyss vs. Eddie Kingston
Chuck Taylor/Trent? vs. Mat Fitchett/Davey Vega
Plus:
AAW Heavyweight Champion: Sami Callihan
Dave & Jake Crist
Rey Fenix
Michael Elgin
Matt Riddle
Brian Cage
DJZ
AR Fox