Jan 14, 2018



Your Fandom & Online Dating

Aren't All That Different

Welcome back to the column that found Kleckamania draggin' on about Khaleesi in a subreddit full of teenagers - Wrestling Rainbow.











Hi kids, remember me? Poppa Kleck is back! It's been a bit but wrestling waxes and wanes for me these days, so I tend to drift with the tide. It brought me crashing here now though, and I have to seriously question why.





Ah, right- love...





Who needs it? Apparently us sappy humans. Especially as we approach the holiday with the highest suicide rates- you guessed it, Valentine's Day!





This caused poor SkittleZ to scour Tinder in search of his next ex wife, and I tagged along to live vicariously through him, as I have 2 toddlers and a grumpy girlfriend, so I have no life otherwise. And we both thought that this would be the best place to talk about it, as nobody understands being alone more than a bunch of middle aged male wrestling fans! Isn’t that right, SkitZ?





Absolutely . The manner in which my last serious relationship ended (TAKE ME BACK TARYN) sent me diving headfirst into the digital cesspool that is online dating. It's likely the reason I'm still single three and a half years later. Excuses aside though, my virtual adventures have been well documented in such epics as Getting Zoosk to This Sort of Thing and Searching for Some Tinder Loving Care ; the latter of which is still cycling around the Columns Forum like an airborne toxin. I've compiled enough material over the past fours years to fill a book and plan to someday even though LOP would never advertise such a thing (at least not before having it tested).





My trek through the trials and tribulations of Tinder has led to the type of startling discoveries you'd expect from a free dating service. I've also come to realize how parallel it is in principle to pro wrestling. For instance, there's a hook to every woman you match with on the site. A gimmick if you will. It's not always apparent right off the bat but be patient and I promise it'll crack you over the skull like a Louisville slugger sooner or later. I've interacted with every stereotype the app has to offer and found that each applies to some aspect of my fandom. There's been country girls (ala a Sarah Logan), foreigners (Aksana), nymphos (Nidia), jailbait (Paige), photo croppers (Nia Jax), milfs (Stephanie), psychos (Nikki Cross), rape victims (Katie Vick), tatted chicks (Ruby Riot), bisexuals (Mickie James), the list goes on and on. And let's face reality, fellas... we're all a little homo at heart. Male fans are just as judgemental towards the dudes that pop up on WWE programming. We critique the way they talk, dress and manhandle each other so don't you dare try to deny it.





First impressions are everything and Tinder - like wrestling - is all about the presentation. You can tell almost instantly from a profile or promo whether a person's interesting enough to warrant a right swipe or quick change of the channel. The options are limitless but each wrestler carries with them a fair bit of baggage which makes the selection process all the more challenging. I figured flippin’ thru some bios with my buddy would be a fun and easy way to get his head back in the game. How’s your trigger finger, homie?







I’ve actually never been on Tinder until today, but I’d wager my trigger finger is as good as the man who shot Harambe. And I’m hoping by the end of this selection process we'll have found a suitable lady friend that you can pay a dicks out tribute to- whose dick is the ultimate question...







Whose indeed. All I know for sure is the meat slappin' that's about to happen!

















_________________________________________















Kleck: I should like him. I mean us male fans must have our wrestlers with physiques like Lesnar’s- the guy is muscle personified, but I get the distinct impression that he isn’t a gentle lover, and his voice is cartoonishly high pitched. It’s like one of those gags where the voice doesn’t match up with the person at all, and you laugh and laugh and laugh at the ridiculous juxtaposition, only to find out it isn’t a gag, and nature is as fucked at creation as Vince himself. Plus I don’t want to live in fear of being suplexed to death if for some reason I ever want to discuss Marc Mero. Also I’d probably never see him. Swiping left here.





SkitZ: Wise choice. Seeing as how Brock gets paid based on reputation and not by performance, odds are you would've walked away disappointed. It's hard to get your money's worth with Lesnar which is pretty typical of someone with a Jew for a financial advisor. I suppose the struggle makes sense in that regard. Brock balks a good game but really only steps up to the plate if it's a contract year or there's some cocky upstart who needs reminding of his place in the pecking order. Not a marathon man by any stretch but Lesnar will rock your world for a solid 5-6 minutes and sometimes that’s all the universe requires of him.







_________________________________________















Kleck: Now this is what I’m talking about! I couldn’t possibly swipe right enough. I want my own personal viking mass murderer! I also get the feeling Braun acts tough, but in actuality all he wants to do is cuddle and watch adorable kitten clips on Youtube. Plus if anyone ever crossed me, I could have Braun just decapitate them. I won’t even front like all the other adult male pro wrestling fans who claim not to be sexually confused, Braun is my pick!





SkitZ: Freakish strength. Uncontrollable rage. A natural disaster capable of making jobbers quake in their boots. Who wouldn't leap at the opportunity to hop on this hoss and piggyback along for the ride? I sure as shit wouldn't wanna be on the receiving end when Strowman explodes. He's been wearing out asses left and right but how long until his superiors put a plug in it? The same company that created this bearded beast appears hell bent on humanizing him. Power slamming for pops? Elf parodies?? Participating in the Mixed Match Challenge?!? Alright I’d tag Alexa too (she wouldn’t see it coming though).







_________________________________________















Kleck: Wait… is there supposed to be a picture of a person on this profile, cause I can’t see anyone???





SkitZ: Look I realize John isn’t around that often nowadays but let’s not be short sighted about this. Cena could wander off and never return but sticks around for the blind chance that he bumps into Taker on the road to WrestleMania. The exchange would be totally awkward and disjointed but they’re also over the hump so don’t go expecting a fuckin’ masterpiece. Paige has a better chance pulling a gem out of her ass and she’s practically neckless.







_________________________________________















Kleck: I feel bad. I mean if I were a girl and had superficial reasons to not like a guy, it would be completely socially acceptable, but as a guy you get likened to Hitler if you ever admit to having even a slight physical bias. Chin, man- or lack thereof. I just cannot stop looking at the void, SkitZ. It’s like Honey Boo Boo’s mom, Krang from the Ninja Turtles, or a Picasso painting. I can’t stop marveling at nothing being between his mouth and his neck. It kind of amazes me. Not enough to swipe right, of course, but yeah. I’m at a loss here.





SkitZ: Obviously someone's sick idea of a joke but you're intrigued nonetheless and can't pull those eyeballs away. It's as visually off-putting as a chick with hairy armpits or cyclops syndrome which I've honest to God seen before on another app. An Ellsworth is impossible to take seriously but he humors you so the relationship meanders on because it's a reliable source of entertainment. He gets under your skin like a viral breakout and you either seek relief (i.e. a left swipe) or deal with the itchy sensation until it goes away.







_________________________________________















Kleck: I loooved him as a wrestler, but his lifestyle choices kinda make me wanna stuff him in a locker. DB is the ultimate nice guy, but the hipster doofus, vegan, greenhouse conscious persona ruins it for me. I’m a red blooded carnivore who generally dislikes hippies- we’re just too different. As sad as it makes me, I gotta swipe left.





SkitZ: Loved him? How painfully past tense of you, sir. I on the other hand have high hopes that the American Dragon will spread his wings and soar again soon. Yes he named his daughter Birdie Joe. Yeah maybe he enjoys gardening more than most straight men. And no, I can’t relate to a strict plant eater either but surely the Benoit rule applies here? You’ve gotta be able to separate the renowned wrestler from the concussed psychopath. Otherwise, you risk underappreciating two genius grapplers.



...I’m going to get crucified for comparing them, aren’t I? (sigh) Fine. Bryan served as our wrestling Jesus during trying times and Benoit was just Satan crudely disguised as Liev Schreiber. Happy? Now put down the pitchfork.







_________________________________________















Kleck: Is it bad that Christian Rock alone is enough to make me want to swipe left? The hatred for scallops is also a red flag here. Though he is the right amount of rugged good looks and wrestling skill to make most any adult male pro wrestling fan forget that they are pretending to not dig dudes. And the hair helps you pretend he may be a lady. Ugh, okay! I’ll swipe right, but I’m ghosting his ass as soon as he brings up my salvation!





SkitZ: A phenomenal father of 4 who always has room for one more in the house that A. J. STYLES. BUILT. He’s God’s gift to us wrestling geeks. Styles could walk on water and it wouldn’t surprise me at this point. He’s ageless and whatever AJ’s secret is, it’s clearly somewhere over in Japan because Jericho just stumbled upon the fountain of youth. Granted Styles can be as preachy as an old minister when in close proximity. You may have to endure a baptism and saliva bath but just grin and bare it. Rubbing shoulders with such greatness will make you look good so sidle up, pal. Who knows… perhaps one day your name will be etched into the side of AJ’s torso.







_________________________________________















Kleck: Huh, I never expected Bray to be so pro-government… I get the feeling Bray is the kind of guy you want to swipe left on, but then he gets in your head with a bunch of sweet talk, and the next minute you’re adamantly defending him only winning 14% of his matches. He could probably sell pro-Trump Tee Shirts to Haitians, and that means he could convince me of anything, even the belief that he would ever be relevant in WWE again. He won’t be though, so I gotta swipe left for sanity/heart’s sake.





SkitZ: Voodoo practitioner. Perpetual rambler. A husky fellow liable to talk your ear off (liable as in completely fabricated). Had the business whipped into him as a boy which that generation called earning your stripes and this one considers unsafe working conditions. Bray refuses to let the man get him down no matter how much shit his boss piles on. It’s an immense undertaking though to keep investing in oneself without support from your employer. For that reason, I can’t blame Wyatt for sacrificing his own wife and family to further his career. Brainwashing RAW’s ring announcer is the key to Bray’s success! JoJo’s earbud being a direct link to Vince of course (hence Wyatt whispering sweet nothings into her hollow head).







_________________________________________















Kleck: Despite Big E being funny, and having some of the nicest breasts I’ve ever seen, I think it would just be weird to swipe right on him.



It just feels wrong mentally. Like I’m a priest fishing for altar boys, you know?





SkitZ: No I don’t. I mean yes he does have a lovely set of hooters but those are besides the point. Big E’s the full package; think Mark Henry but with actual charisma. He’s a big lovable slab of meat with an affinity for breakfast food. He’s colorful both visually and vocally. He’s quick on his feet for a heavyweight. He goes ham on Twitter. How much more convincing do you need??? When the straps come down, Big E’s wild and untamable. Put a singles belt on this man and call it a new day! (Apologies for my poor phrasing)





_________________________________________















Kleck: Clearly there is a large market for what Finn is selling, but personally my type isn’t butch lesbian, so I gotta swipe hard left here. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, it’s just not my personal preference for a sexual partner. Though if I were looking to fill out a softball team, hire a lumberjack, or cast a janitor on zero notice for a local play, Finn is a solid choice. Plus split personalities don’t always make for the best love interests. One day he’s Finn Balor, the next he’s Finn Balor with silly makeup on.





SkitZ: To be fair, Finn’s penchant for roleplay doesn’t really extend past the cosmetics. And if there are any subtle differences, I’m clearly not perceptive enough to pick up on them. I’d argue that Valor Club Finn has more character range than The Demon does but eh. Any dude that pops his collar is undoubtedly a douche but at least the leather jacket gives Finn some swagger. Like he just parked the Harley outside and strolled into a pool hall while Cathy Kelley fetches him a beer. Balor is shirtless in this vision mind you. Why wouldn’t he be? Finn’s got the body of an Adonis.







_________________________________________















Kleck: I have every reason to swipe left here. The guy was fast tracked to the top of the food chain way before he was even remotely ready, has the personality of Byron Saxton, Lesnar can talk circles around him- and yet, something about him still draws me in. Maybe it’s that luxurious hair, or that Vince reformed the SHIELD solely to rebuild fan sentiment for him... Damned Vince is right, how could us completely hetero adult men resist the guy that kinda looks like Khal Drogo if you squint just right. It’s like if he held me in his arms, as I gazed up at his magnificent, split end free hair, that suddenly I’d forget the countless reasons I should run in the exact opposite direction…



Damn it. Like most of you reading this, I’m secretly swiping right.





SkitZ: Roman could've been a shampoo model, a pro football player or even the next Fabio but no; he had to fall in love with wrestling. Reigns might as well have stole my mistress and drove a spear through her heart. It's a bloody travesty and yet everybody seems to adore this dude; kids, women, co-workers, old men. By all accounts, Roman's a standup dude but I see right through that fake smile and those flowing locks. In fact, I'd find Reigns alot more tolerable if he just owned up to being an arrogant asshole. Roman's like a form of buttcrack cancer that could be cured with a simple turn of the cheek but he'd never do us the courtesy. He deserves less than a swipe. Give him a wipe and be done with ye.







_________________________________________









Kleck: Wow, who would have thought so many WWE wrestlers had Tinder accounts? Scandalous bunch, eh? And I bet you’re wondering why there were no profiles for women on this column? Well SkitZ and I figured we’d cut right to the chase- everyone knows 95% of the “female” accounts on Tinder are actually just dudes moonlighting as ladies, plus this column is for grown ass professional wrestling fans- admit it, none of you really wanted the ladies, hence why we are never pleased with ladies wrestling, crap all over it no matter how good it is at times, and walk away when the girls come on...





SkitZ: Wow you really hate periods, don’t you?





Kleck: Physically and grammatically, yes. And judging by your dating life Mr SkittleZ, I suspect you hate women too.















SkittleZ Riddles





Given the wide range of responses sent in this past week, I want to ensure that people aren't being mislead. Keep in mind that, unless otherwise noted, my riddles generally revolve around WWE wrestlers who remain active. So if you're on the verge of going with Ahmed Johnson or Bam Bam Bigelow, I strongly suggest you reconsider. The answer to last Sunday's brain teaser was Cesaro (congrats to Maaximus for being the only reader who figured it out). As for the clues, line 1 refers to the Swiss Cyborg's chrome dome working all over the card but never being World Champion. Line 2 is self-explanatory and Line 3 pertains to Cesaro's story arc with Sheamus. Lastly, line 4 touches on his time as both a Real American and Heyman Guy. My little rhyme resulted in a 9% Correct Guess Ratio which means you're slipping. Here's a chance to play catch up.



___________________________________________________





Took my bruises but gotcha with some legit lumps,





Despite my reputation, it was rocky right from the jump,





It took us a win at TakeOver to get me out of that slump,





Who's a fan of mine? I can assure you it isn't Trump.



___________________________________________________





Confident? Constipated? Send me your guess via email ( skitztmrlop@gmail.com ) or post it in the comments section below. I’ll reveal the answer in my next column which will likely mock RAW25 in some manner. Shout out to Kleck for coming out of retirement and collabing with me. Never underestimate one's ability to cyber stalk a colleague into cooperating.











_ S k i t Z



