Wrestling Rainbow ~ Moles, Stretch Marks and a Moral Dilemma

Feb 7, 2018 - 3:00:03 PM



By SkitZ Feb 7, 2018 - 3:00:03 PM







Moles, Stretch Marks

and a Moral Dilemma













Welcome back to the column that's taking a bow so all those below can blow me - Wre stl in g R ain bow .









From a personal perspective, these last two years have been both a bust and a blast. There's been shots fired, shit that's triggered me and some of it's even blown up in my face. Metaphorical bullets to the mind and soul that have left a pair of gaping exit wounds; one oozing wrestling and the other women. Behind every SkitZ-inspired love story is a woman I've dressed down with an urban dictionary and those columns have grown to define me. Sharing such indiscretions has become a specialty of mine and therefore it only seemed fitting that my farewell article should follow a similar narrative. I wrote the book on screw-ups long before Paige came along and started entertaining bored jobbers backstage. My methods are a bit more discreet but I suddenly feel the urge to peel open the proverbial trenchcoat and reveal the unsightly contents lying underneath so bare with me.









Along the dreary road to RomanMania in 2016, I was already struggling to remain focused when a Tinder thot named Victoria obstructed my view and rerouted me right off the wrestling path. Between her air bags and stuffed trunk, I couldn't help but develop tunnel vision. She was a curvy white chick from "pistol-wavin' New Haven" and I just a skinny nerd from the suburbs. Our lifestyles couldn't have been any different but we vibed, banged and then became best friends. Quite the accomplishment considering her first words to me in person were "wow you sound like a girl". My visit that evening was a success but she left a mark on me and I'm not just talking about the massive sore her thong gave my shaft (at least I hoped it was underwear related). Victoria lingeried around in my subconscious as I pursued other females and eventually we reconnected because the bulge in my boxers insisted on it. This second meeting would present a plot twist however.









After agreeing to spend the night, I awoke to find Victoria sleeping next to me in all her gory. She was a goddamn ogre! (Picture James Ellsworth impregnating Bertha Faye and you're somewhere in the ballpark.) Now in my defense, it had been dark in her bedroom both nights and thus I was operating solely on the mental snapshots provided by her profile pictures. And in the heat of the moment, no fire alarms went off in the back of my head so eh. But AGH. Free dating app or not, this wasn't exactly what I'd signed up for. As Victoria laid there resting peacefully in the nude, I could feel myself slowly drowning in shallowness while examining her from head to toe. An acne-riddled cabbage patch face that looked as if you could pop it with a pencil... Moles the size of erasers... A stomach ravaged by stretch marks... Holy low standards, SkitZ. I hurried up and got the hell out of there; surely never to return.









Upon distancing myself from said mistake, wrestling became the primary focus for the umpteenth time. I resumed writing down in the LOP Columns Forum and received another Main Page promotion in June of '16. Things were back on track and I'd adopted a full steam ahead mentality. I occupied my psyche with Dean Ambrose becoming WWE Champion, the company correcting their improper treatment of Rusev and The Miz's serious strides as a performer. There was plenty to dig about the product and yet my thoughts were still buried in Victoria's bosom. My balls no longer perked up at the sight of a good match or promising newcomer. Gone was the childlike dependency that once clung to wrestling's leg. In its place stood adult me wandering around my apartment daycreaming about that homely milf (oh yeah she has a kid btw). What was drawing me in though? Perhaps the jar of love letters she sent had spoken to the writer within me? Maybe loneliness was rearing its ugly head again? Either way, LOP would have to wait. If I didn't address these issues, I'd just be mailing it in every week and re-posts are the worst.



















To be honest, the only stretch of wrestling I regretted missing out on was the JeriKO angle that carried RAW into 2017. During my six-month absence, Victoria and I became pretty close. The girl had grown on me in Jason Jordan-esque fashion; annoying as hell but I couldn't manage to shake her off. Our situationship as she called it grew even more complicated when I drunkenly spit out the "L" word one intoxicated evening. Reading through our text conversation the next morning sobered me up in a blurry hurry. How could I have let that slip? Oi SkitZ you stupid bastard. This wasn't supposed to be anything more than casual sex. The only gushy feelings you have for Victoria are between her legs... right?? Shit, had I fallen for the bridge troll?! Whatever the case, I couldn't allow this atrocity to escalate. I mean imagine if we ended up together- (shudders) -How would my friends and family react? Even worse, what would they say behind my back? All I kept seeing was that scene from Hunchback of Notre Dame when the townspeople pelted Quasimodo with produce. No matter how the rest of the world saw her, Victoria was Shrek-like in my eyes and I refused to settle for Princess Fiona.









Shortly thereafter, I flipped a switch and began blinding her with douchebaggery. I'd been a sack of turds to her before but in a playful kinda way that made me appear somewhat interested. Now I was just being an outright asshole in an attempt to send her running in the opposite direction. Victoria refused to give up without a fight though so I dove back into writing and tried blocking her out; going as far as to block her phone number, Facebook, SnapChat and Instagram. Regardless of the barriers I put up however, they'd come tumblr'ing down every other Friday and land us right back in the fart sack makin' whoopee. But before long, I began taking all the effort meant for Victoria and aiming it at my columns instead. The lovey dovey shit had flown straight out the window and left nothing but physical crap behind. I didn't love Victoria. She was merely a hobby like wrestling; something always within reaching distance but typically kept at arm's length. I perfected the art of welcoming her with open pants and pushing her away in one swift motion.









To the naked eye, Victoria was just some make-believe babe bouncing around in my lonely brain. Over the course of two years, I never introduced her to a single individual. I'd usually drive down to her neck of the hood and didn't start inviting her up this way until moving into my own apartment last April. I was ashamed of the chick and gladly accepted the role of King Dick. I understood it made me a massive prick but Victoria wasn't the kind of girl you took home to meet the parents. She's the one you shoved in a broom closet whenever a potential partner walked by. I once told her she looked like a creature who'd crawled out from the center of the Earth (as if you needed any further confirmation that I'm a terrible human being). I alienated the shit out of that poor woman.









As I pumped the brakes with Victoria, WWE Fastlane had caught my attention while whipping by and I coasted back into column writing. I quickly found myself in a groove like no other and began posting at an accelerated pace. Nothing was off limits as I bounced from Danielson's indy stuff to wrestler weddings to Jinder's social media exploits. My master plan of driving a wedge between Victoria and I appeared to be working... until I noticed someone new lurking around the LOP Forums under the generic username of WrestleGurl. A quick chat with the site moderator (ala Mr. Steven Bell) confirmed my biggest fear: Victoria had created an account to stalk my online activity! Then a couple days later, she took exception to being referenced in a "booty calls" comment which prompted Steve to step in and sweep her post off the board. I flipped a shit and scolded Victoria for what I felt was an invasion of privacy... yet here I am airing our dirty laundry for the world to read.



















What's sad is the chick deserves so much better and she knows it. Aside from a few outbursts (which were totally warranted), Victoria's treated me with nothing but respect and kindness; two things I've never shown her on a consistent basis. She's always been there to confide in as has every fellow LOPer whom I consider a friend. Rather than holding up my end of the bargain however, I've greedily benefited off those around me without offering much of anything in return. Whether its Victoria giving me another chance to redeem some inexcusable action or a fifth Main Page position falling in my lap, I continually piss them away as if there's some endless stream of opportunities at my disposal. Meanwhile, there's a dozen dudes down in the Columns Forum who would give their left nut to write alongside Doc and Tito... and then there's me being a bitch when I've got the world by the short hairs.









Lately I've found myself growing increasingly agitated towards self-indulgent fans across the spectrum despite the fact that I've made a career out of being one. Does it get any more hypocritical than critiquing those who share the same passion and opinions as you? This columnist gig doesn't make me special. It's a privilege. I'm just another stretch mark on society with an inflated opinion of himself. Some false sense of seniority that's prompted me to detach myself from Victoria at every turn. If moles were really beauty marks, she'd be a fucking supermodel. But in reality, I'm as disgusted with Victoria as the fanboys that flood Twitter with vile word vomit. You wanna know what's truly sickening though? That this is coming from some dude condemning a chick's external makeup when he's far uglier on the inside. I don't care much for what I've become. Or the struggle that now accompanies each column. It shouldn't be so difficult that I'm dying to disappear.









And that's when I realized Victoria was actually a microcosm of my relationship with wrestling. It's something I love in a completely fucked up sort of way but can't commit to at the moment. Because as shitty as it sounds, neither is good enough. I need more and have become consumed with filling that void by any means necessary (even if it leaves behind a black hole that sees my columns sucked into cyberspace). When you have topics stacked to the ceiling but only feel bothered to write about Shayna Baszler being an uglier version of Bayley, it's time to set the laptop aside. I've whored out Victoria and Lords of Pain long enough for one lifetime. Plus I may very well be the most unreliable person in this site's 20-year history. There's a writing competition currently taking place in the forums that I just up and abandoned three weeks in. Not only did I leave everyone in the dark regarding my whereabouts but it potentially stole the spotlight away from some aspiring columnist who could've used the tournament to make a name for himself. I've been guilty of this on numerous occasions which has me wondering if the bailout gene is just part of my DNA.









In the same vein, Victoria's never been able to depend on me for a damn thing; birthday dinners, movie plans, emotional support, etc. I've flaked on her more times than my dandruff and the only constant in our relationship has been utter disappointment. She's grown as accustomed to my erratic behavior as ya'll have and any additional texts to her or paragraphs about wrestling would just be wasted words (much like the 2,217 in this column). I'm over the mood swings and constant tug-of-war with writer's block. This is the end of the rope, dear readers. Burnout's gotten the best of me. It's extinguished the fire that kept me hot throughout these last 10 months. I'm tired of grasping at straws. No more dangling by a string. Fuck the high wire act. I'm finally ready to let go, freefall and see what fate has in store for this careless keyboard warrior. So if you need to contact me, don't bother. I'll be out of touch. This is SkitZ signing off_









(cuts WiFi cord)















