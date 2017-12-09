





Schoolhouse Mock ~ A Lesson in Ice Cream Psychology

Dec 9, 2017



26 cool points awarded to Steven Bell (radio host and ruler of the LOP Forums) for reviving the ABCs of Wrestling; a series that encourages creative writing and features a different letter of the alphabet. Zzzorf - the original creator of the concept - offered yours truly a spot in last year's edition and I no-showed to the surprise of nobody who knows me. A big part of my 2017 however has been about becoming a more reliable writer so I leapt at the opportunity to right said wrong when Steve made the announcement. He recently kick started the anthology series which I'm assuming will run throughout the rest of December. So if you're searching for something wrestling related beyond just prediction columns and end-of-year circle jerking, check out the ABCs of Wrestling by clicking on the title.





Spoiler Alert: "B" is for The Bar .









And no I'm not referring to the tag team. Long before Sheamus left his cozy landlocked country and Cesaro set sail from the shores of Switzerland, SkitZ was just a wee lad failing World Geography. My mind might've been elsewhere but hey I had no plans of ever visiting those places. The scope of my subdivision alone seemed boundless and offered all the adventure an 11-year old could handle. Barring injury, I'd whip around the trailer park on my trusty bike; ignoring the fact that it had turned heel and pedaled me into danger on countless occasions. The sense of escapism that came with racing around each street corner however made it totally worth the risk.









As my core temperature heated up and the North Carolina humidity hit my face like one of Grandpa Jerry's foul farts, I'd pit stop somewhere to cool off and catch my breath. This usually led to me swinging by the house and ransacking Mom's Pepsi stash which probably wouldn't have been so noticeable had I not also grabbed a bottle for each of my buddies (damn mooches). And if motivated enough, I'd stealthily rummage through her bedroom for spare singles whenever an all-too familiar tune tickled my eardrums. There was no mistaking this particular noise which would always prompt me and my fiend street posse to track it down on our 10-speeds. One of us would direct traffic until reaching our destination and screeching to a collective halt; enjoying the jingle while we waited in eager anticipation. A song and sight so glorious, it put Bobby Roode's entrance to shame.























As this ice cream cart on wheels rolled up curbside, we'd swarm the side window like desperate prostitutes in search of a sugar daddy. The driver would then dress down the group of us with an almost violating gaze; each kid more pink and sunburnt than the next. Perhaps it was just a pigment of my imagination but my Mother had made it her life's mission to inform me of every registered sex offender in the neighborhood and this sketchy bastard sure as shit fit the profile. Regardless, she needn't worry too much about me falling victim to this sicko's sweet tooth since he usually kept it clean on our block. The visual of my mom's cop car in the driveway saw to that. Plus I'd played enough Twisted Metal to know you should keep a safe distance from the ice cream truck at all costs.









I needed that Choco Taco though and would hesitantly stretch out my arm with a dollar and change in hand as if Pennywise was preparing to rip it off. Selecting the right ice cream seemed like such a stressful decision at the time. There were so many choices that I'd often go with the same option simply due to indecisiveness. And each ensuing ice cream encounter proved as difficult to stomach as whatever my best friend's mom made for dinner. I was a frequent guest at Justin's homestead and we were dining on brussel sprouts and french fries one evening when the topic of dessert took over the table. After briefing my comrade about the box of ice cream sandwiches sitting in my freezer, we were hatching a sleepover plan that revolved around WCW/nWo Revenge and raiding the refrigerator when his father Floyd interjected with a mouthwatering tidbit:











"Ya know there used to be these ice cream bars with wrestlers on them.

I dunno if they still make them but yeah, you could get one with

Hulk Hogan or Honky Tonk Man or whoever on the front of it."











Once he planted that seed in my mind, it grew and grew until finally blossoming into a fullblown obsession. SkitZ couldn't believe some company had partnered up with WWF and merged his two biggest passions. It was pure prepubescent bliss. I'd have creamsicled myself if physically capable but instead just continued hyping it up in my head. Surely they still produced these ice cream bars somewhere? I scanned high and low on every shelf in the frozen foods section but after repeating the process at a few surrounding stores, it soon became as apparent as my mother's waning patience that these ice cream bars were no longer in stock. Admitting defeat was tough to swallow and especially so when I went looking for lackluster alternatives like WWF's first energy drink (which did little to boost my spirits). Fitting too that X-Pac was plastered on all the promotional material since well, it sucked. And that's putting it as mildly as calling his filmed foreplay with Chyna a chick flick.























Eventually I moved on from that state of mind and North Carolina in general. I wasn't going to let a little hiccup deter me from digging in and devouring those savory scoops of deliciousness. So for the next few years, I'd cram chocolate ice cream into a bowl, stir it vigorously until reaching smoothie status and then mix in some graham crackers and Hershey's syrup. Despite my crazy concoctions though, the sad soupy mess served as a constant reminder of those ellusive ice cream bars and how the mere thought of them melted my heart into pudding. Perhaps it wouldn't have tugged at my taste buds as bad had WWE whet my appetite via other means but Vince never fully capitalized on the T&A he was flaunting on television. For instance, zit riddled SkitZ would've had a blast tonguing down a Trish Stratus inspired popsicle but you couldn't get so much as a Molly Holly lollipop back then. Eventually I lost the hankering altogether and began to isolate myself from ice cream. Slurping down fudgsicles - which were once a guilty pleasure of mine - now just felt wrong on so many levels. Sherbert disgusted me. Hot fudge sundaes gave me the squirts. Suffice to say, the act of eating it became a serious struggle.









Therefore I concentrated on other delicacies for damn near a decade until CM Punk mentioned said ice cream bars during his contract negotiations with Vince in 2011. What better way to ring in the Summer of Punk than by re-distributing a dormant dessert that an entire generation of wrestling fans missed out on? I was salivating George Steele style just thinking about it. Of course as did most of Punk's demands, the ice cream bar debate fell on deaf ears. I honestly believe Mr. McMahon has lost his hearing (hence why he ignores everyone else's creative input and can't sense a crowd shift). The official poster for TLC that December would be the closest Punk's ice cream bars ever came to rising from their frozen gravesite. As a result, we were just kinda left out in the cold waiting which may not have bugged fairweather fans that much but it certainly ticked me off. I vowed to never fall prey to one of the company's consumer campaigns ever again... Then found myself watching old footage on the WWE Network of random audience members inhaling ice cream bars. The nerve of these people!









Life goes on but the sugar freak in me refuses to give it a rest. And I don't care if Booty O's taste like Lucky Charms; breakfast cereal is still a crappy consolation. My residual bitterness ranges from petty to unbearable depending on how starved for sugar I am after every meal. And to this day, I'll find myself in sickening situations that could easily be remedied by a WWE-branded ice cream bar. For example, I was recently talking to someone on Tinder named Chris(tine hopefully) when she sprung a question on me that concluded our conversation rather quickly.















The following morning...















(sigh) If only the girl knew what a world-renowned writer she was rejecting. Nah but in all honesty, being discarded by a babe because of my wrestling nerdness has a tendency to leave a mark. It would've sucked alot less however if I had a date with diabetes awaiting me back at my aparment. A wrestler-centric snack to soothe my aching ego. It hurts my insides knowing there isn't a snowball's chance in hell of the WWE ice cream bars making a comeback but I don't sweat it anymore. SkitZ ain't the first guy to get Luger'd into the ol' bait-and-switch. If anything, Vinnie Mac's the fool for passing on a potential profits that really would've made this PG era worth the investment. I mean let me get this straight... CM Punk plugs ice cream bars in front of a worldwide audience, every RAW arena is overcrowded with kids and you still aren't sold on the idea? So much for doing what's best for business, boss man.









Don't give me any of that "ice cream promotes child obesity" bullshit either. Slap a [gluten free] label on it, find a mascot who can work the nosebleed seats during shows and you're good to go. Come to think of it, sprinkling Cesaro's Very Mysterious Ice Cream character from CHIKARA into the storylines could be just the missing ingredient you pointed out on Austin's podcast a couple years ago! Unfortunately, it isn't like you to act upon my impulses. Your money hungry ass couldn't even nail down a sponsorship deal with Cold Stone Creamery while Stone Cold was red hot so I'm not expecting any flavor favors now. Thus you'll forever owe me one, McMahon. Because of a stubborn billionaire, my boyhood cream never came true.











SkittleZ Riddles





From an actual challenge to a foregone conclusion, readers seemed to deduce the secret behind my latest riddle right away (that being Heath Slater ). Shame on me for making it so simple but I vow to do a smidge better this time around. Anywho, here's how the clues break down. The first two lines apply to Slater's association with 3MB and The Nexus; not winning a World Title like Drew and Jinder as well as being the only active member of the second stable left on the WWE roster. As for the third line, it references Heath's legends storyline from 2012 and how he never wrestled Hogan during the angle. Clue #4 focuses on the trailer park segment shortly after the second Brand Extension where a shitty actress was brought in to play the One Man Band's bride. My predictable riddle resulted in a 92% Correct Guess Ratio which means I need to up my game several levels. Let's see if this week's rhyme offers a higher degree of difficulty.



___________________________________________________





Millenial man who can't back up his words,





The caliber of his company's for the birds,





Some stuff occured then his career got blurred,





Seen but more so heard / Usually preferred.



___________________________________________________





Is this one a no-brainer or are you in need of more hints? Nothin' doing, dumbass. Send me your guess via email ( skitztmrlop@gmail.com ) or post it in the comments section below. I’ll reveal the mystery wrestler in whatever column comes next which could very well be my Star Studded Christmas Spectacular. Don't be surprised either if I present it with a Tito-esque swerve. 'Tis the season after all. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm needed elsewhere (and no not by a woman). Those chocolate chip waffles in the kitchen are calling my name.











_ S k i t Z

