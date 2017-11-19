





The Schoolhouse: Survivor Series 2017 (Live Results Commentary)

Nov 19, 2017



THE SCHOOLHOUSE

Greetings, folks, and welcome to the schoolhouse. Thought it was time we get a little live and direct commentary on a special event in wrestling. It's WWE's annual Survivor Series, the 31st edition, and plenty of great matches have been booked for tonight.

Hot Opener: The Shield (RAW) vs. The New Day (SD LIVE)



There's a reason why The New Day have been placed in the opening match of a PPV/Special Event for the past 3-4 months. They are rightfully being asked to get the ball rolling, get the crowd invested because they are amongst the top talents in the WWE today. I can remember a year ago, Doc was saying the only thing holding them back from being considered a top tag team/faction was a major feud. They've had that with the Usos and, tonight, they're facing the Shield in a "dream match".



Although I'm pulling for SD Live, I expect Raw to win this one. New Day may deserve it on account of their longevity and consistency as a squad, but The Shield is a powerhouse on a whole other level.



-----



After 20 minutes of exciting, in-ring action, including some pretty creative triple-team manoeuvres from both teams, is anyone really surprised to see The Shield win?

Roman Reigns saves the day with a spear on Big E to break up a pinfall attempt by Xavier Woods. He then gets set up for the triple powerbomb on Kofi, but this one was from the top turnbuckle. There's really no getting up from that kind of impact.



Mind you, Ambrose and Rollins recovered pretty quickly from being slung over Big E's shoulders and getting spike DDT'ed from Kofi and Xavier who flew from the second rope....



After 1 match, it's 1-0 RAW



Follow-Up: RAW Women vs. SD LIVE Women (5-on-5 Survivor Rules)



Special moment for Alicia Fox who gets some continued spotlight by captaining Team RAW. Her tenure with the company has been long but often unproductive.



Determining who would win this match depends on one question: Who gains the most from victory? There's only one answer: Asuka. She's the newest call-up to the roster and because of her amazing nXt career, she rolls on to the main roster as a red-hot prospect. It's the equivalent of the Soviets defecting to North America to play NHL. These guys weren't your average rookies; they were already pros, capable of matching the top talents of their day. Asuka is that woman. She's already a pro and her wrestling style, look, and intensity have captivated the WWE Universe.



Again, I'm an SD Live guy these days so I'd love to see them squeak out a victory, but it's much less likely than a New Day upset in the last match.



----



Caught the start and the finish of this match. Last 2 for RAW were Asuka and Sasha Banks and that makes sense. For SD Live, it was Tamina and Natalya, setting up a perfect face/heel battle between the former SD Women's Champ and the undefeated Asuka. Those last few minutes of submission-style wrestling were refreshing to watch, even if the outcome was certain.



Also, Natalya more than held her own in this match. She was the real captain of this team; Becky Lynch has not had a very favourable 2017, and she should have some genuine frustrations motivating her to step it up next year.



After 2 matches, it's 2-0 RAW



Cool Down #1: The Miz (RAW IC Champ) vs. Baron Corbin (SD LIVE US Champ)



The Twitterverse has been unanimous, on my feed at least, that Corbin needs this win and Miz can manage just fine without it. I'm down with that.



----



Corbin and Miz wrestled a short but action-packed match.



Highlights for me included: Miz's DDT on Corbin. Miz has gotten real good at applying that move. Corbin's End of Days on Bo Dallas was back-breaking. Corbin's heel work in front of Maryse was classic. Dude deserved the victory and he got it, overcoming the Miz and his Miztourage. Love that he celebrated the win but still found time, in the post-match interview, to dish out some verbal abuse to the fans after the match.



After 3 matches, it's 2-1 RAW



#4 Clash of the Tag Champs: The BAR (RAW) vs. The Usos (SD LIVE)



This match is literally placed around the mid-point of the show to raise the bar and get the wrestlers following it to keep stepping up their game. With such capable wrestlers as these 4, I don't think there's any doubt that they will deliver. Could go either way.



---



Pleased to announce we've got a tie game here. The Usos come out on top after everybody gets their trademark moves in. Cesaro stopped his giant swing short to apply a Sharpshooter. Jimmy and Jey got their simultaneous side kicks in on the kneeling Sheamus. The Usos have been straight fire all year and they act like it, too. They even got some pre-match mic work in, which I reckon is a sign of confidence from management. There's a small part of me that wishes the titles were all on the line there, so the Usos could become the Undisputed Tag Champs. That would provide for some intriguing storyline possibilities heading into Clash of Champions, wouldn't it??





After 4 matches, it's 2-2 between RAW and SD LIVE



Rising Action or Maintaining Momentum: Alexa Bliss (RAW Women's Champ) vs. Charlotte Flair (SD LIVE Women's Champ)









































